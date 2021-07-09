WATCH: Spectator grabs Rory McIlroy's club at Scottish Open

This is the bizarre moment a spectator at the abrdn Scottish Open wandered onto the tee this morning and pulled one of Rory McIlroy's clubs from his bag.



McIlroy, the world No.10, was waiting to tee off at the tenth hole - his first of the day - when a fan brazenly walked onto the tee.



The fair-haired man, wearing a dark gilet and chinos, pulled the four-time major champion's driver from his bag, took off the headcover and walked to the back of the tee.

In the clip, which has been widely shared on social media, a stunned McIlroy exchanges looks with his caddie Harry Diamond and fellow player Jon Rahm as the incident unfolds.



Diamond can then be heard asking for security to come and deal with the matter. It is understood that the man was promptly escorted from the premises, without any further incident.



Watch the extraordinary scene here...



This is crazy, man just walks up and lifts club and headvover off Rory on tee box. Taken away by security straight away #RoryMcIlroypic.twitter.com/nWDgxlqVJ6 — Irish Golfer Magazine (@IrishGolferMag) July 9, 2021

This week's Scottish Open is the first since an easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowed spectators to attend golf tournaments in Scotland.



A spokesperson for the European Tour told bunkered.co.uk: “At approximately 8am on Friday morning, a spectator entered the tenth tee area. He was quickly escorted from the tee by security personnel and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: "Officers were alerted to a man causing a disturbance within the grounds of the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, around 8am on Friday, July 9.



"The 35-year-old man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and enquiries are ongoing.”

