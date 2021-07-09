search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Spectator grabs Rory McIlroy's club at Scottish Open

Golf News

WATCH: Spectator grabs Rory McIlroy's club at Scottish Open

By Michael McEwan09 July, 2021
Rory McIlroy Scottish Open the renaissance European Tour Tour News Rory Tracker
Rory Mc Ilroy Man Steals Driver

This is the bizarre moment a spectator at the abrdn Scottish Open wandered onto the tee this morning and pulled one of Rory McIlroy's clubs from his bag.

McIlroy, the world No.10, was waiting to tee off at the tenth hole - his first of the day - when a fan brazenly walked onto the tee.

The fair-haired man, wearing a dark gilet and chinos, pulled the four-time major champion's driver from his bag, took off the headcover and walked to the back of the tee.

In the clip, which has been widely shared on social media, a stunned McIlroy exchanges looks with his caddie Harry Diamond and fellow player Jon Rahm as the incident unfolds.

Diamond can then be heard asking for security to come and deal with the matter. It is understood that the man was promptly escorted from the premises, without any further incident.

Watch the extraordinary scene here...

This week's Scottish Open is the first since an easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowed spectators to attend golf tournaments in Scotland.

A spokesperson for the European Tour told bunkered.co.uk: “At approximately 8am on Friday morning, a spectator entered the tenth tee area. He was quickly escorted from the tee by security personnel and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: "Officers were alerted to a man causing a disturbance within the grounds of the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, around 8am on Friday, July 9.

"The 35-year-old man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and enquiries are ongoing.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - the renaissance

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Open: Where & when to watch it on TV in the UK
The Open: Billy Horschel reveals English football-themed bag
The Open: Former champ withdraws after positive COVID test
EURO 2020: Tour pros react to England's penalty shoot-out defeat
16 Open Championship records that could be broken this week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow