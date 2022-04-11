WATCH: Stewart Cink drains hole-in-one at the Masters

For 33 holes, Stewart Cink hadn’t had the best time at the Masters.

The 2009 Open champion was eight-over and appeared to be resigned to the fact he wouldn’t be at Augusta for the weekend.

But on the 16th during the second round, Cink delivered one of the moments of the week when he holed out.

After hitting his tee shot onto the right hand side of the green, Cink watched as the ball rolled down the slope and into the hole.

⛳ HOLE IN ONE ⛳



Stewart Cink hits an ace at the 16th hole in Augusta! 👏 pic.twitter.com/sWXcDpgR7T — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 8, 2022

The 48-year-old then hugged his son Reagan, his caddy for the week – and appeared to wish his boy a happy birthday.

Cink’s ace was the first at this year’s tournament, although Jason Kokrak made one during the traditional par-three event on Wednesday.

It moved him to six-over and gave him a fighting chance of making the cut, which is projected to be four-over.