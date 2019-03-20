WATCH - The best golf fail you will ever see!

God bless the Internet.



Toasting its 30th anniversary this year, the World Wide Web has given us some right laughs down the years.

From ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ to Ronnie Pickering (remember him!), Google and Co. have served up giggles galore time and time again.

This clip, however, has to be right up there with the very best golf fails of all time.



Apparently filmed at a Topgolf driving range in the US, it demonstrates two things.

One, hitting the ball ‘Happy Gilmore’ style isn’t as easy as it looks and, two, driving ranges have nets dangling underneath their upper tier for a good reason.



Watch and LOL…

Just brilliant.

Thank you, Internet. Thank you very much indeed.