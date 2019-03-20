search
WATCH - The best golf fail you will ever see!

Golf News

WATCH - The best golf fail you will ever see!

By bunkered.co.uk20 March, 2019
Golf Fail funny Watch TopGolf golf in the USA driving range Instagram Internet
Best Golf Fail Ever

God bless the Internet.

Toasting its 30th anniversary this year, the World Wide Web has given us some right laughs down the years.

From ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ to Ronnie Pickering (remember him!), Google and Co. have served up giggles galore time and time again.

This clip, however, has to be right up there with the very best golf fails of all time.

• The Church of Scientology has its own golf course... yes, really!

• Meet Rick Shiels at the Scottish Golf Show this weekend

Apparently filmed at a Topgolf driving range in the US, it demonstrates two things.

One, hitting the ball ‘Happy Gilmore’ style isn’t as easy as it looks and, two, driving ranges have nets dangling underneath their upper tier for a good reason.

• Why was Niall Horan "shaking like a leaf" over golf?

Watch and LOL…

Just brilliant.

Thank you, Internet. Thank you very much indeed.  

