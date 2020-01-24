search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH – The best hole-in-one you’ll ever see!

Golf News

WATCH – The best hole-in-one you’ll ever see!

By bunkered.co.uk17 January, 2020
PGA Tour Laurent Hurtubise The American Express Pro-Am Troy Merritt Greg Chalmers Hole-In-One Watch
One Armed Golfer Hole In One

Every hole-in-one is special – but forgive us for thinking this one is particularly so.

Playing in the pro-am for this week’s PGA Tour event, The American Express, Laurent Hurtubise had a hole-in-one on the 151-yard fourth hole of PGA West’s Stadium Course.

No mean feat considering he uses only his left-arm to play golf.

Hurtubise grew up without most of his right arm yet can still drive the ball 230 yards with his full, one-handed, lefty swing.

His moment of glory sparked wild scenes of celebration among his group, which included tour pros Troy Merritt and Greg Chalmers.

• Smith warned by PGA Tour over Reed criticism

• Koepka has PERFECT response to Bryson jibe

• Ex EPL footballer training to become golf coach

Afterwards, Merritt told PGATOUR.com it was “the coolest experience I’ve had on the golf course”, whilst Chalmers added: ““He hit the shot and it was a nice little cut for a leftie. Right away we sort of said ‘sit down’ but it was one of those shots where you always thought, ‘hang on, this could go in here.’

“It landed around the front of the green and we were all watching it closely as it tracked toward the hole and then, bang, it disappeared. We all went up in celebration and Laurent went ballistic and maybe let out a few choice words, but who could blame him? It was an incredible shot.”

Check it out…

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Pro-Am

Related Articles - Troy Merritt

Related Articles - Hole-In-One

Related Articles - Watch

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ex tour pro disputes 'fastest round' record
Bryson DeChambeau given slow play warning in Dubai
Golf community pays tribute to basketball great Bryant
Sebastian Soderberg smashes European Tour's fastest round record
Police probe "deliberate fire" at top Scots golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow