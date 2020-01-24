WATCH – The best hole-in-one you’ll ever see!

Every hole-in-one is special – but forgive us for thinking this one is particularly so.



Playing in the pro-am for this week’s PGA Tour event, The American Express, Laurent Hurtubise had a hole-in-one on the 151-yard fourth hole of PGA West’s Stadium Course.

No mean feat considering he uses only his left-arm to play golf.

Hurtubise grew up without most of his right arm yet can still drive the ball 230 yards with his full, one-handed, lefty swing.

His moment of glory sparked wild scenes of celebration among his group, which included tour pros Troy Merritt and Greg Chalmers.



• Smith warned by PGA Tour over Reed criticism

• Koepka has PERFECT response to Bryson jibe

• Ex EPL footballer training to become golf coach

Afterwards, Merritt told PGATOUR.com it was “the coolest experience I’ve had on the golf course”, whilst Chalmers added: ““He hit the shot and it was a nice little cut for a leftie. Right away we sort of said ‘sit down’ but it was one of those shots where you always thought, ‘hang on, this could go in here.’

“It landed around the front of the green and we were all watching it closely as it tracked toward the hole and then, bang, it disappeared. We all went up in celebration and Laurent went ballistic and maybe let out a few choice words, but who could blame him? It was an incredible shot.”

Check it out…

Inspirational.



Laurent Hurtubise was born with one arm and started playing golf at age 11.



On Thursday, he made an ace at @theamexgolf. pic.twitter.com/0Rpa8FhpyD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2020