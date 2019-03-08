search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH – This Bryson DeChambeau video will mess with your head

Golf News

WATCH – This Bryson DeChambeau video will mess with your head

By Michael McEwan06 March, 2019
Bryson DeChambeau Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill Bubba Watson PGA Tour Twitter Watch
De Chambeau Weird Swing

By now, it’s well established that Bryson DeChambeau does things differently.

From using a protractor to try to identify 'true' pin positions, to side-saddle putting, to single-length irons, to calculating the impact of dew on his ball, the 25-year-old has deservedly earned a reputation for being one of the game’s most lateral thinkers.

Ahead of this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, the five-time PGA Tour winner was at it again, hitting a shot on the range with a swing that will make your head hurt.

• USGA in embarrassing climb down over Thomas tweet

• Newspaper under fire over 'derogatory' Keith Mitchell headline

Bubba Watson and the PGA Tour shared footage of it – shot from different angles – on their Twitter accounts.

Check it out…

A same-side follow-through? That’s a new one.

Question is, will he have the guts to take it to the golf course…

• WATCH - Man headbutted through window in extraordinary golf club scrap

• Injury forces Tiger to WD from Arnold Palmer Invitational

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Related Articles - Bay Hill

Related Articles - Bubba Watson

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Watch

Golf News

Eddie Pepperell hilariously explains relationship with swing coach
Looking to make massive distance gains? Try this…
2019 Solheim Cup celebrates International Women's Day
Day WD prompts gamblers to call for weekly injury updates
Golf writing great Dan Jenkins passes away

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Release the clubhead at impact
Watch
play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow