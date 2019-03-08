WATCH – This Bryson DeChambeau video will mess with your head

By now, it’s well established that Bryson DeChambeau does things differently.



From using a protractor to try to identify 'true' pin positions, to side-saddle putting, to single-length irons, to calculating the impact of dew on his ball, the 25-year-old has deservedly earned a reputation for being one of the game’s most lateral thinkers.

Ahead of this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, the five-time PGA Tour winner was at it again, hitting a shot on the range with a swing that will make your head hurt.



• USGA in embarrassing climb down over Thomas tweet

• Newspaper under fire over 'derogatory' Keith Mitchell headline



Bubba Watson and the PGA Tour shared footage of it – shot from different angles – on their Twitter accounts.

Check it out…

Would you stand there? pic.twitter.com/mYzmxNE5EB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 5, 2019

A same-side follow-through? That’s a new one.

Question is, will he have the guts to take it to the golf course…



• WATCH - Man headbutted through window in extraordinary golf club scrap

• Injury forces Tiger to WD from Arnold Palmer Invitational

