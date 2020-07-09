WATCH - This is the worst drive you'll ever see a pro hit

Feeling a bit down in the dumps about the state of your game?

Then this is the content you've been waiting for.

Ho Sung Choi, the eccentric South Korean professional with the idiosyncratic swing, today managed to do something that every average club golfer can relate to.

Playing in the Korea Professional Golf Tour’s Busan Gyeongnam Open at Aramir Country Club in South Korea, Choi was in out in the final group in the third round and standing on the 18th tee when he completely whiffed his drive.

His driver made contact with the ground some way behind the ball, bouncing clean over it and blowing the ball off the tee.

It is, without doubt, the worst shot we've ever seen a professional hit - assuming 'hit' is even the right word.

Check it out for yourself...

Choi went on to bogey the hole to leave himself on 11-under for the tournament, six behind leader Joohyung Kim with a round to play.