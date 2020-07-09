search
WATCH - This is the worst drive you'll ever see a pro hit

Golf News

WATCH - This is the worst drive you'll ever see a pro hit

By bunkered.co.uk04 July, 2020
Ho sung choi Tour News Korean Pro Tour Busan Gyeongnam Open Golf in South Korea Watch funny
Ho Sung Choi Whiff

Feeling a bit down in the dumps about the state of your game? 

Then this is the content you've been waiting for. 

Ho Sung Choi, the eccentric South Korean professional with the idiosyncratic swing, today managed to do something that every average club golfer can relate to. 

Playing in the Korea Professional Golf Tour’s Busan Gyeongnam Open at Aramir Country Club in South Korea, Choi was in out in the final group in the third round and standing on the 18th tee when he completely whiffed his drive.

• European Tour lifts suspension of Olesen

• Paul Lawrie launches new Scottish pro tour

• Players to face longest hole in golf this week

His driver made contact with the ground some way behind the ball, bouncing clean over it and blowing the ball off the tee. 

It is, without doubt, the worst shot we've ever seen a professional hit - assuming 'hit' is even the right word.

Check it out for yourself...

Here it is in slow motion...

Choi went on to bogey the hole to leave himself on 11-under for the tournament, six behind leader Joohyung Kim with a round to play.

