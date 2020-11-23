search
Golf News

WATCH: This is why you don't work on your swing next to a busy road...

By bunkered.co.uk23 November, 2020
It should really go without saying.

If you're going to work on your golf game, you probably shouldn't choose to do it close to a busy road. 

The risk of doing some serious damage is just much too great, as this chap found out to his (presumably very literal) cost.

First reported by the Daily Mail, the unnamed chap in the following clip was busy grooving his swing in his garden - barefoot, no less - when he caught one a little too well.

He sent the ball flying out of his back yard and, well, this happened...

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the accident, which reportedly happened in Cabarita Beach, in northern New South Wales, Australia, on Sunday.

The teachable moment from all this? Stick to the course or the driving range if you're going to work on your swing. 

