Golf News

Golf News

WATCH - Thomas Bjorn shanks chip & smashes window

By bunkered.co.uk30 April, 2020

Bjorn Window

They say that if you don't use it, you lose it.

Now, whilst we'd never accuse Thomas Bjorn of "losing it" as far as golf goes, it does appear as though the coronavirus-enforced lockdown has caused the Ryder Cup-winning captain's game to get a little, well, rusty.

The 49-year-old Dane was trying to film a 'Tour Tip' at home for his long-time equipment sponsor Callaway. 





A smashing idea, you say? Yes. It literally was.

Watch what happened...

That smash you can hear is, indeed, a window getting totalled. 





Bjorn shared the evidence in a follow-up tweet...

See? These things happen to the best of us. 

And by "best of us", we mean a 15-time European Tour winner, three-time major runner-up, three-time Ryder Cup winner and the captain of a victorious Ryder Cup team. 

Golf News

Report: 90% of US courses to be open by May 17
Green light to re-open could come "overnight", greenkeepers told
Padraig Harrington accidentally names vice-captain
Thorbjorn Olesen assault case adjourned due to coronavirus
Rory McIlroy hailed as "the King of the PGA Tour"

