WATCH - Thomas Bjorn shanks chip & smashes window

They say that if you don't use it, you lose it.

Now, whilst we'd never accuse Thomas Bjorn of "losing it" as far as golf goes, it does appear as though the coronavirus-enforced lockdown has caused the Ryder Cup-winning captain's game to get a little, well, rusty.

The 49-year-old Dane was trying to film a 'Tour Tip' at home for his long-time equipment sponsor Callaway.

A smashing idea, you say? Yes. It literally was.

Watch what happened...

When you try and film a @CallawayGolfEU Tour Tip but you haven’t picked up a club since Feb! pic.twitter.com/yJ1Y6X6GcE — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) April 30, 2020

That smash you can hear is, indeed, a window getting totalled.

Bjorn shared the evidence in a follow-up tweet...

And here’s the end result! pic.twitter.com/R8A0LdRkAl — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) April 30, 2020

See? These things happen to the best of us.

And by "best of us", we mean a 15-time European Tour winner, three-time major runner-up, three-time Ryder Cup winner and the captain of a victorious Ryder Cup team.