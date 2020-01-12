search
WATCH: Tiger Woods' 10-year-old son has an INCREDIBLE swing

Golf News

WATCH: Tiger Woods' 10-year-old son has an INCREDIBLE swing

By bunkered.co.uk12 January, 2020
Tiger Woods Charlie Woods Tiger Tracker cheyenne woods PGA Tour junior golf Watch
Charlie Woods Tiger Woods Son Playing Golf

Footage has surfaced for the first time of Tiger Woods' son Charlie swinging a golf club - and his action is every bit as good as you'd expect.

The ten-year-old was spotted playing in a junior tournament in Jupiter, Florida, home to his 15-time major-winning dad. 

Golf.com's Dylan Dethier managed to get his hands on a clip of Charlie warming up on the range - with Tiger on the bag - and it's impossible not to be impressed. 

Check out the footage below...

Some thoughts... 

One, how good is that swing!

Two, what odds can we get on him becoming a future major winner?

Three, how intimidated must all the other caddie-dads have felt when they looked down the range and saw Tiger standing there?

• Michelle's having a wee Wie!

• Reed threatens legal action against Chamblee

REVIEW - TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

According to Dethier, Woods Jnr finished ninth out 16 in the event after posting a five-over 41. The winner carded 37. 

• Schwartzel signs deal with little-known ball brand

• Who does Thomas think is "freakishly talented"?

Born in 2009, Charlie is the second child born to Tiger and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Their daughter, Sam, was born in 2007. 

Should either of them go on to forge a career in golf, they would be the third of the Woods family to do so, following Tiger and his niece, Cheyenne, a one-time winner on the Ladies European Tour.

Golf News

WATCH – The best hole-in-one you’ll ever see!
David Scott "excited" to take the reins at Dumbarnie Links
Report: Cameron Smith warned by PGA Tour over Reed comments
Brooks Koepka has PERFECT response to DeChambeau jibe
WATCH - Rickie Fowler surprises golfers as "Undercover Caddie"

