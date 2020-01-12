Footage has surfaced for the first time of Tiger Woods' son Charlie swinging a golf club - and his action is every bit as good as you'd expect.

The ten-year-old was spotted playing in a junior tournament in Jupiter, Florida, home to his 15-time major-winning dad.

Golf.com's Dylan Dethier managed to get his hands on a clip of Charlie warming up on the range - with Tiger on the bag - and it's impossible not to be impressed.

Check out the footage below...

Somehow we’ve never seen Charlie Woods swing a golf club until now and MY GOD pic.twitter.com/wwDUb8lEcx — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) January 12, 2020

Some thoughts...

One, how good is that swing!

Two, what odds can we get on him becoming a future major winner?

Three, how intimidated must all the other caddie-dads have felt when they looked down the range and saw Tiger standing there?

According to Dethier, Woods Jnr finished ninth out 16 in the event after posting a five-over 41. The winner carded 37.

Born in 2009, Charlie is the second child born to Tiger and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Their daughter, Sam, was born in 2007.

Should either of them go on to forge a career in golf, they would be the third of the Woods family to do so, following Tiger and his niece, Cheyenne, a one-time winner on the Ladies European Tour.