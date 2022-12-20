WATCH: Tiger Woods’ hilarious reaction to Charlie mishit

It wasn’t to be for Tiger and Charlie Woods at this year’s PNC Championship.

The pair, both struggling with injuries, finished six shots back of eventual winners Vijay and Qass Singh.

However, there were still plenty of moments to enjoy from the Woods over the course of the event.

A highlight arrived on the 18th on Sunday when Charlie topped his second shot on the par-five, only for the ball to run up onto the green.

Despite the 13-year-old's claims he “meant to do that”, he was fooling nobody – least of all his famous dad who simply ordered him to “just get in the cart”.

Watch the moment for yourself below...

"I meant to do that." 🤭



Just how Charlie Woods drew it up. pic.twitter.com/5L4hODR75t — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 18, 2022

The PNC marked the second competitive outing in two weeks for Tiger, who continues to be affected by the injuries he suffered in a serious car crash almost two years ago.

Having competed at The Match as well as last week, he will now rest in preparation for a tilt at the majors in 2023.

Woods has already confirmed he will play a significantly reduced schedule once again, with his aim to play the four majors and “one or two others”.

Despite his ongoing struggles, however, fellow pros including three-time major winner Padraig Harrington have tipped him to win again.