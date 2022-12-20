search
Golf News

WATCH: Tiger Woods’ hilarious reaction to Charlie mishit

By Jamie Hall19 December, 2022
Tiger Woods Charlie Woods PNC Championship
Tiger Woods Charlie Woods Pnc

It wasn’t to be for Tiger and Charlie Woods at this year’s PNC Championship.

The pair, both struggling with injuries, finished six shots back of eventual winners Vijay and Qass Singh.

However, there were still plenty of moments to enjoy from the Woods over the course of the event.

A highlight arrived on the 18th on Sunday when Charlie topped his second shot on the par-five, only for the ball to run up onto the green.

• Patrick Reed files amended lawsuit for $820million

• Norman reveals LIV's door is still open for Rory

Despite the 13-year-old's claims he “meant to do that”, he was fooling nobody – least of all his famous dad who simply ordered him to “just get in the cart”.

Watch the moment for yourself below...

The PNC marked the second competitive outing in two weeks for Tiger, who continues to be affected by the injuries he suffered in a serious car crash almost two years ago.

Having competed at The Match as well as last week, he will now rest in preparation for a tilt at the majors in 2023.

• Westwood: Other tours are scared of LIV

• LIV Golf announces new venues for 2023

Woods has already confirmed he will play a significantly reduced schedule once again, with his aim to play the four majors and “one or two others”.

Despite his ongoing struggles, however, fellow pros including three-time major winner Padraig Harrington have tipped him to win again.

