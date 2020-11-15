WATCH: Tiger Woods makes septuple-bogey TEN on par-3 12th

What a difference a year-and-a-half makes.

In April 2019, the par-3 12th at Augusta National ignited Tiger Woods' charge towards a remarkable fifth Masters title and 15th career major.

In the final round this year, it called in the debt.

After making three visits to Rae's Creek and two trips to the sand, defending champion Woods trudged off with a septuple-bogey ten.

That's right: ten.

It was Woods' highest-ever score on any hole at the Masters, eclipsing his previous worst of eight, which he had carded twice.

The defending champ appeared to be caught in two minds about which club to go with for his tee shot. After settling on an 8-iron, this is what happened...

The golf Gods giveth, and the golf Gods taketh away.

Having started the day five-under, that ten dropped him to four-over for the tournament and looking down at just two players on the leaderboard.

However, if he's looking for a positive to take from it, golf stats guru Justin Ray has got it. Check this out...

Bubba Watson

2012: won Masters

2013: made 10 on 12th hole on Sunday

2014 won Masters



Tiger Woods

2019: won Masters

2020: made 10 on 12th hole on Sunday

2021: ?



Incidentally, the worst-ever score on the 12th in Masters history is a 13, carded by Tom Weiskopf in the opening round of the 1980 tournament.

UPDATE!

After his horror show at 12, Woods went on to birdie five of his final six holes to post a four-over 76, finishing on one-under for the tournament and, at the time, in a tie for 39th.