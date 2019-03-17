search
WATCH - Tiger Woods' most iconic TV adverts

The Stretch

WATCH - Tiger Woods’ most iconic TV adverts

By bunkered.co.uk17 March, 2019
Tiger Woods Adverts

As one of the most marketable people in the world, it’s no surprise that Tiger Woods has been used in a number of different commercials down the years.

The latest one, for Bridgestone balls, dropped a few days ago and, trust us, if you haven’t already seen it, you need to. It’s absolutely superb. You can watch it here.

Seeing it got us thinking about some of the other classic ads that Woods has appeared in and so here, for your viewing pleasure, are some of our favourites.

Sit back, relax and enjoy – and remember to tell us which one you enjoy best in the Comments section at the bottom of the page.

“I am Tiger Woods"

“Tiger vs Rory”

“The Rumble” 

“The Pro Shop”

“The Driving Range”

“Frank The Headcover”

“Tiger’s Back”

“The Translator”

“Caddyshack”

“Golf’s Not Hard”

“Tiger Trap”

“Baby Woods”

“Ripple"

“Ignore The Noise”

