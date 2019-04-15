search
Golf News

WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood has hilarious reaction to missed putt

By Michael McEwan14 April, 2019
Tommy Fleetwood The Masters Augusta National Green Jacket Major Championships sam quek
As one of the game’s top iron players and ball-strikers and playing one of golf’s ultimate ‘second shot’ golf courses, it’s fair to say expectations were high that Tommy Fleetwood might contend at the Masters this year. 

Alas, it has been a frustrating week for the Englishman. Despite going under-par in his opening three rounds, he hasn’t gone deep enough to challenge at the business end of the leaderboard. 

Judging by this clip of his reaction to a missed putt on the par-5 13th in round three, it seems he expected more from his himself, too. 

• Is a Tiger win in Sunday's Masters forecast?

• Masters 2019: Final Round Tee Times

• Masters champ to pocket record prize money

Check out this video posted on Twitter by Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek…

That’s right. That’s Tommy, giving the hole the bird after it refused to give one to him.

Just one of the many reasons we absolutely love this guy. 

• Tony Finau ready to make major transition

This might not be his week but a major victory is surely in his future – and perhaps before the year is out.

