WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood has hilarious reaction to missed putt

As one of the game’s top iron players and ball-strikers and playing one of golf’s ultimate ‘second shot’ golf courses, it’s fair to say expectations were high that Tommy Fleetwood might contend at the Masters this year.

Alas, it has been a frustrating week for the Englishman. Despite going under-par in his opening three rounds, he hasn’t gone deep enough to challenge at the business end of the leaderboard.

Judging by this clip of his reaction to a missed putt on the par-5 13th in round three, it seems he expected more from his himself, too.

Check out this video posted on Twitter by Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek…

Tommy Fleetwood 3 putting then flicking off the hole on the 13th at #TheMasters⁠ ⁠

pic.twitter.com/jf0w72cPZI — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) April 13, 2019

That’s right. That’s Tommy, giving the hole the bird after it refused to give one to him.

Just one of the many reasons we absolutely love this guy.

This might not be his week but a major victory is surely in his future – and perhaps before the year is out.