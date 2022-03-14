search
Golf News

WATCH: Tour pro hits SHANK at Players Championship

By Jamie Hall14 March, 2022
Patton Kizzire PGA Tour TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship Trending
Patton Kizzire Shank

TPC Sawgrass – in particular the 17th hole – has delivered both joy and despair during the Players Championship.

Unfortunately for poor Patton Kizzire, it was definitely the latter.

Just minutes after Shane Lowry drained his tee shot at the par-3 for an ace, Kizzire managed to shank his.

• Shane Lowry has incredible ace at Players

Needless to say, the 36-year-old found the water.

Watch the moment for yourself below...

The hosel-rocket wasn’t the first at the hole. Last year Brendon Todd produced an almost identical shot.

• WATCH: Sawgrass claims big-name victims

Fortunately for Kizzire, he is still in good shape.

After 12 holes of his third round, he’s on five-under – just four off the lead.

