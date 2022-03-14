WATCH: Tour pro hits SHANK at Players Championship

TPC Sawgrass – in particular the 17th hole – has delivered both joy and despair during the Players Championship.

Unfortunately for poor Patton Kizzire, it was definitely the latter.

Just minutes after Shane Lowry drained his tee shot at the par-3 for an ace, Kizzire managed to shank his.

Needless to say, the 36-year-old found the water.

Watch the moment for yourself below...

A shank on 17.



Not the first.



Won't be the last. pic.twitter.com/LmssETi9FA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2022

The hosel-rocket wasn’t the first at the hole. Last year Brendon Todd produced an almost identical shot.

Fortunately for Kizzire, he is still in good shape.

After 12 holes of his third round, he’s on five-under – just four off the lead.