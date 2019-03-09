WATCH - Tour pro suffers FIVE-PUTT from five feet

Welcome to the latest instalment of “Tour Pros: They’re Just The Rest Of Like Us”.
Proving their mortality this time around is Jeff Maggert. Three times a winner on the PGA Tour, the Missouri-born 55-year-old now plys his trade on the Champions Tour, where he has won two senior majors.
Pretty damn impressive.
Altogether less impressive? The five-putt he had from inside FIVE feet on the final hole of the opening round of this week’s Hoag Classic on the over-50s’ tour.
Maggert had given himself a great opportunity to finish an otherwise forgettable round with a birdie after a near-perfect approach.
Five jabs later, he walked off having made a grim TRIPLE-BOGEY.
Watch the footage for yourself (if you can bear to).
@tak6tak@KipHenley so... This just happened to Jeff Maggert pic.twitter.com/kbghznC2yo— Frank ™ (@frankandrus) March 9, 2019
Horrible stuff for Maggert.
Still, we’re quite sure the near $20m he banked during his PGA Tour career will soften the blow somewhat…
