WATCH - Tour pro suffers FIVE-PUTT from five feet

By Michael McEwan09 March, 2019
Jeff Maggert

Welcome to the latest instalment of “Tour Pros: They’re Just The Rest Of Like Us”.

Proving their mortality this time around is Jeff Maggert. Three times a winner on the PGA Tour, the Missouri-born 55-year-old now plys his trade on the Champions Tour, where he has won two senior majors.

Pretty damn impressive.

Altogether less impressive? The five-putt he had from inside FIVE feet on the final hole of the opening round of this week’s Hoag Classic on the over-50s’ tour.

Maggert had given himself a great opportunity to finish an otherwise forgettable round with a birdie after a near-perfect approach.

Five jabs later, he walked off having made a grim TRIPLE-BOGEY.

Watch the footage for yourself (if you can bear to).

Horrible stuff for Maggert.

Still, we’re quite sure the near $20m he banked during his PGA Tour career will soften the blow somewhat…

