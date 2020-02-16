search
Golf News

WATCH - Tour pro takes six shots to escape Riviera bunker

Golf News

WATCH - Tour pro takes six shots to escape Riviera bunker

By bunkered.co.uk16 February, 2020
Ryan Palmer Bunkerplay Genesis Invitational Riviera Country Club PGA Tour Video Watch
Ryan Palmer Bunker

Ryan Palmer has won four times on the PGA Tour and banked more than $27million in on-course earnings. 

He is, quite clearly, an exceptionally good golfer.

However, that’s not to say that he’s immune to the same indignities suffered by amateur club golfers every weekend around the world.

Playing in the second round of this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera, the 43-year-old Texan was one-over for his round when he reached the par-3 14th, his fifth hole, having started on the tenth. His tee shot found a bunker to the left of the green.

That’s when it all started to unravel. He needed six – SIX! – shots to escape the hazard, ultimately carding a sextuple-bogey nine.

Here’s fan footage of the incident...

Contrary to what the tweet says, it has been confirmed that he needed six shots to escape the sand.

It all contributed to an outward 45 and a round of 81.

Credit to him, he spoke to the Golf Channel afterwards and explained what happened. 

“Fatted it up there. It stayed (near the lip). Somehow. Came down. Fatted it. Stayed, somehow. Tried to hit it each time. Came down in a footprint, chopped it out and two-putted.” 

Fair play.

