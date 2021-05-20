WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton crushes Happy Gilmore shot

Tyrrell Hatton delighted golf fans over the weekend as he was spotted smashing a drive in the recognisable style of Happy Gilmore.



Hatton, 29, hasn’t played since his T8 finish at the Zurich Classic as he gears up for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

However, it doesn’t appear as if the Englishman is taking his preparation too seriously, as he took to the driving range to unleash a huge drive in Happy Gilmore fashion over the weekend.

Hatton even dressed up for the occasion with a pink bucket hat and long socks on, his unusual dress only making the drive even more impressive.

Watch Hatton’s strike for yourself.

Hatton decided to go one step further, replicating the unusual putting grip used by Happy Gilmore in the 1996 cult golf film and succeeded in draining the putt.

Six-time European Tour winner Hatton’s light-hearted social media posts comes following a strong season so far, where he has posted five top-10 finishes alongside a victory at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in January.

The Englishman will tee it up at the PGA Championship this week for the seventh time as he attempts to end his long wait for a maiden major title.