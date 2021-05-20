search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Tyrrell Hatton crushes Happy Gilmore shot

Golf News

WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton crushes Happy Gilmore shot

By Ryan Crombie17 May, 2021
Tyrrell Hatton happy gilmore European Tour PGA Tour PGA Championship Golf News
Tyrrellhatton Golf Shot

Tyrrell Hatton delighted golf fans over the weekend as he was spotted smashing a drive in the recognisable style of Happy Gilmore.

Hatton, 29, hasn’t played since his T8 finish at the Zurich Classic as he gears up for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

However, it doesn’t appear as if the Englishman is taking his preparation too seriously, as he took to the driving range to unleash a huge drive in Happy Gilmore fashion over the weekend.

• Mickelson accepts US Open special invite

• Plans submitted for new Ayrshire course

Hatton even dressed up for the occasion with a pink bucket hat and long socks on, his unusual dress only making the drive even more impressive.

Watch Hatton’s strike for yourself.

Hatton decided to go one step further, replicating the unusual putting grip used by Happy Gilmore in the 1996 cult golf film and succeeded in draining the putt.

• Bob Mac targets Ryder Cup place

Six-time European Tour winner Hatton’s light-hearted social media posts comes following a strong season so far, where he has posted five top-10 finishes alongside a victory at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in January.

• R&A expects "significant number of fans" at Open

The Englishman will tee it up at the PGA Championship this week for the seventh time as he attempts to end his long wait for a maiden major title.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tyrrell Hatton

Related Articles - happy gilmore

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Corey Conners sets early pace at Kiawah
Pro hit with slow play penalty at US PGA
US PGA: Martin Laird in contention despite sloppy finish
US PGA 2021: Bob MacIntyre down but not out after Round 1
US PGA 2021: Round 2 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow