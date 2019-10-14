search
WATCH - Tyrrell Hatton gets hilariously distracted

Golf News

WATCH - Tyrrell Hatton gets hilariously distracted

By Michael McEwan11 October, 2019
Under normal circumstances, a noisy distraction coming from the other side of the ropes would cause Tyrrell Hatton to lose his cool.

But these weren’t normal circumstances.

Playing in the second round of the Italian Open at Olgiata Golf Club today, the Englishman was about to hit his approach to the second - his 11th - when the noise of a portaloo door being shut caused him to back off mid-swing.

The guilty party? Hatton’s fiancée, Emily.

Watch the video below…

Fortunately for all concerned, the distraction didn’t have any particular consequences. Hatton parred the hole en route to a two-under 69 that left him well placed for a weekend charge.  

Hatton and Braisher were engaged last Christmas.

