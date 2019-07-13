search
WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton throws club in anger at Scottish Open

WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton throws club in anger at Scottish Open

By bunkered.co.uk12 July, 2019
With conditions at The Renaissance ripe for low scoring, you’d think all would be good in Tyrrell Hatton's world today.

You’d be wrong.

The Englishman resorted back to his angry old ways after a poor approach to the par-4 tenth in the second round of the Scottish Open.

How angry? This angry…

Despite being unhappy with that particular shot, the 2018 Ryder Cup star managed to salvage a par at the hole and, at the time of writing, is six-under for the tournament.

Needless to say, though, some people will be less than impressed by this latest fit of pique from the 27-year-old world No.44.

