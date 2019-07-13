With conditions at The Renaissance ripe for low scoring, you’d think all would be good in Tyrrell Hatton's world today.

You’d be wrong.

The Englishman resorted back to his angry old ways after a poor approach to the par-4 tenth in the second round of the Scottish Open.

• Kuchar shares shame at upsetting grandma

• Darren Clarke demands action on slow play

How angry? This angry…



Despite being unhappy with that particular shot, the 2018 Ryder Cup star managed to salvage a par at the hole and, at the time of writing, is six-under for the tournament.

• Let's hope Portrush doesn't look like this next week

• New Scottish course opens for play

Needless to say, though, some people will be less than impressed by this latest fit of pique from the 27-year-old world No.44.