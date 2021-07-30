search
WATCH: Unlucky golfer smashes moving car with tee shot

Golf News

WATCH: Unlucky golfer smashes moving car with tee shot

By bunkered.co.uk28 July, 2021
Amateur Golfer Smashes Car Window

Good golf is all about timing, right?

Turns out bad golf is no different.

A video has appeared online of an amateur golfer, called Jose Quintero, duck-hooking one right through a car windshield on the first tee at Hacienda Country Club in California.

You have to feel for poor Jose. The car appeared from nowhere at, quite literally, the worst possible moment.

You’re going to want the sound up for this one…

Replying to another social media user, Quintero said that the driver of the car “slowed down but didn’t stop”.

In a further boost, it turns out he was playing in a scramble so he didn’t have to worry about locating his first ball or hitting three off the tee. 

Still, not the best start to your day, eh?

