WATCH: Vijay Singh shank makes stunned spectator spill beer

Vijay Singh used to be a nightclub bouncer in Edinburgh, so he’s presumably used to knocking beer out of people’s hands.



Just probably not like this.

Playing in the opening round of the US Senior Open at the Omaha Country Club in Nebraska, the former world No.1 found his ball sitting down in the thick stuff after an errant approach.

Proving that even the very best players in the world are human, the Fijian semi-shanked his effort, sending his ball hurtling into a group of spectators.



It connected with an elderly man sitting, knocking him backwards out of his camping seat.

To make matters worse for the poor fella, as he falls, he brings his can of beer down on top of chest, soaking him in the process.

Watch how it all unfolded…

I’ve seen fewer funnier things on a golf course than this Vijay Singh incident here. #USSeniorOpenpic.twitter.com/WyXvGMR8x5 — Andrew Stetka (@AStetka) July 8, 2021

Fortunately, the man appeared to be perfectly okay – if a little damp. In spite of his travails, he probably enjoyed the day more than Singh, who carded a five-over 75 to sit well off the early pace in the fourth over-50s major of the year.