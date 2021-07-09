search
WATCH: Vijay Singh shank makes stunned spectator spill beer

Golf News

WATCH: Vijay Singh shank makes stunned spectator spill beer

By bunkered.co.uk09 July, 2021
Watch vijay singh US Senior Open Omaha Country Club PGA Tour Champions
Vijay Singh

Vijay Singh used to be a nightclub bouncer in Edinburgh, so he’s presumably used to knocking beer out of people’s hands.

Just probably not like this.

Playing in the opening round of the US Senior Open at the Omaha Country Club in Nebraska, the former world No.1 found his ball sitting down in the thick stuff after an errant approach.

Proving that even the very best players in the world are human, the Fijian semi-shanked his effort, sending his ball hurtling into a group of spectators.

• WATCH: Fan nabs Rory's clubs at Scottish Open

• Win real money with our DraftKings Open comp

It connected with an elderly man sitting, knocking him backwards out of his camping seat.

To make matters worse for the poor fella, as he falls, he brings his can of beer down on top of chest, soaking him in the process.

Watch how it all unfolded…

Fortunately, the man appeared to be perfectly okay – if a little damp. In spite of his travails, he probably enjoyed the day more than Singh, who carded a five-over 75 to sit well off the early pace in the fourth over-50s major of the year.

