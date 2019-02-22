search
Golf News

WATCH - World No.1 Ariya Jutanugarn TOPS drive in Thailand

By bunkered.co.uk22 February, 2019
Jutanugarn Tops It

Feeling bad about the current state of your game? Then take some comfort from the knowledge that even the very best players in the world struggle from time to time.

This latest example comes courtesy of Ariya Jutanugarn. The current women’s world No.1 – a winner of two major championships, no less – was filmed topping a tee shot during the opening round of this week’s Honda LPGA Thailand.

And we’re not talking a “pro’s top” here that still somehow travels a couple of hundred yards. We’re talking about a proper, stone-cold, everybody's-been-there top.

Check it out…

Jutanugarn went on to bogey the hole – the par-4 14th – but still turned in a four-under round of 68.

Last month, Xander Shauffele was caught by TV cameras topping a drive during the Sentry Tournament of Champions... which he went on to win.

