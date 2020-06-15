search
WATCH: Xander Schauffele suffers brutal break in Charles Schwab Challenge

Golf News

WATCH: Xander Schauffele suffers brutal break in Charles Schwab Challenge

15 June, 2020
Xander Schauffele Watch Video Putting Charles Schwab Challenge colonial country club PGA Tour Daniel Berger collin morikawa
Xander Schauffele Charles Schwab Challenge

When it's not your day, it's not your day.

Xander Schauffele discovered that last night during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The American took a one-shot lead into the final round at Colonial as the PGA Tour emerged from its three-month coronavirus-enforced slumber. 

Despite the interests of several of the game's other biggest names, the world No.10 remained in contention for the title deep into the back nine, holing back-to-back 30-foot putts on 15 and 16 to stay in the lead. 

• First UK golf club succumbs to COVID-19

• Rory McIlroy weighs in on racial injustice

That's when luck completely deserted him.

Standing over a three-foot putt for par on the 17th, the 26-year-old suffered the most brutal of horseshoe lip-outs. 

Watch what happened...

Ouch!

That bogey left him needing a birdie up the last to force his way into a play-off but it was not to be. 

"I played good enough golf to get to the number but I just didn't do it, which sucks obviously," said Schauffele afterwards. 

• Major change announced for 2020 Ryder Cup

The tournament was won by Daniel Berger, who defeated rising star Collin Morikawa in a play-off. 

Morikawa suffered his own lip-out agony to hand his fellow American the title.

Painful. 

The win was 27-year-old Berger's third on the PGA Tour and his first since the 2017 FedEx St Jude Classic at TPC Southwind.

