Wayne Riley critical of Matt Wallace's "one-ball" complaints

Sky Sports commentator Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley has issued a warning to Matt Wallace after the Englishman criticised the PGA Tour’s decision to put him out as a single in the second round of the Travelers Championship.

Wallace pegged it up alone in the second round at TPC River Highlands after Denny McCarthy tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning.

The third member of their group, Bud Cauley, tested negative but had been experiencing some symptoms consistent with the disease. As a result, he joined McCarthy in withdrawing.

Wallace and his caddie were also re-tested following McCarthy’s news and, when both came back negative, the Englishman decided to continue in the tournament.

However, he did so as a one-ball surrounded by three-balls, which he said left him feeling “a bit frustrated”.

He added: “Would DJ play on his own? Would Rory play on his own? I probably doubt it, so they could have dropped one of the players back from in front or maybe from behind to go ahead and play with me.

"I just don't think it was a great move to leave someone out on their own in the middle of the pack."



Speaking on Sky Sports Golf on Saturday afternoon, Riley questioned the wisdom of Wallace criticising the tour.

“He’s a visitor on the PGA Tour,” said the Australian. “He hasn’t won over there yet. Don’t upset the applecart right now because one day you might be asking for an invite. So, do you really want to upset the Americans? Don’t. Just go away, play your golf, play in a one-ball. You’ve done the right thing. But don’t come off, shoot plus-two and start whinging and whining. It’s not the way forward.”

Riley also said that Wallace shouldn’t have expected anybody to partner up with him after McCarthy and Cauley’s withdrawals.

“You have every right to go and play by yourself,” he added.” But for someone to drop back or move forward, the tour would have to ask them. If that was me, I’m not moving. I’m still going to play in a three-ball because my first two rounds my emotions, my rhythm is geared around playing in a three-ball.

“If they ask me and I go, ‘Yeah I’m playing alright, I’ll go play with him’, it’s going to be very slow, so it’s going to upset my rhythm.

“I think he should be lucky he could play in a one-ball.”