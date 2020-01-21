search
HomeGolf News“We are not robots,” says Garcia on 2019 flare-ups

Golf News

“We are not robots,” says Garcia on 2019 flare-ups

By Ryan Crombie21 January, 2020
Sergio Garcia has said the only way to move beyond his high-profile flare-ups from last year is to learn from them.

The Spaniard was involved in several moments of anger during the 2019 season, receiving a disqualification from the Saudi Invitational in February after damaging greens as well as digging up a tee box at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in July.

Widespread criticism engulfed Garcia but after openly admitting he was in the wrong, the former Masters champ believes the only way to move beyond the high-profile flare-ups is to admit his mistakes, learn and look forward.

• Westwood targets Ryder Cup spot as he equals sensational record

“I think some of those things happen and some people think they are a big deal and some other people think they are not that big of a deal,” said Garcia.

• Gleneagles raided by thieves

“The only thing you can do is deal with it in the best way possible and learn from it. Those things unfortunately happened but we are not robots, you know. We are humans and sometimes we lose our temper here and there.

• PING Heppler putters – FIRST LOOK!

“The most important thing is to learn from those things and to make sure all the good things you do outweigh the bad ones. It just shows that we are human.”

The 40-year-old is preparing to tee it up at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic where he has enjoyed previous success, posting a T3 finish last year and winning the event in 2017.

“Winning the Omega Dubai Desert Classic was obviously a great treat and was at the beginning of a really amazing year in 2017. It’s an unbelievable event. You just have to look at the type of players that have won there; to be part of that group, it’s an honour.”

Garcia, who had a T8 finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week, revealed that the excitement that the Dubai Desert Classic generates amongst those on tour is down to the quality of the tournament as he eyes putting himself in a winning position come Sunday. 

• Titleist T400 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Garciadubaiclassic1 “The quality of the field, the quality of the golf course, the quality of the past winners is all there. At the end of the day, you have good weather, you have great golf course with good players and a great week, so it’s very easy to go and enjoy it.

• Would you try this? Check out John Smoltz' unique putter!

“Walking up the 18th is extra special and if you walk there with a chance of winning or with a couple of shots lead or something like that, knowing that you are going to do it, it is really amazing.”

Sergio Garcia is an OMEGA Ambassador and was speaking at The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) ahead of the OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic.

