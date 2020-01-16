search
HomeGolf News"We don't see eye to eye" - Bryson on Brooks

Golf News

"We don't see eye to eye" - Bryson on Brooks

By Michael McEwan16 January, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau has re-ignited his feud with Brooks Koepka by poking fun at the world No.1's physique.

DeChambeau, 26, called out four-time major winner Koepka during his latest live session on video game streaming platform Twitch.

Whilst playing Fortnite, the American - who claims to have bulked up 30 pounds since the end of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season - called out his Ryder Cup teammate's appearance in ESPN magazine's 'Body Issue' last year.

"Did you see the Body Issue?" said DeChambeau. "He didn't have any abs. I have abs."

He also said that he now weighs "significantly more" Koepka, adding that the two of them "just don't see eye to eye".

This isn't the first time the pair have crossed swords.

Last January, appearing on a podcast, Koepka indirectly criticised DeChambeau for his pace of play following the Dubai Desert Classic.

They were embroiled in a further pace of play controversy in the opening event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August, The Northern Trust, when footage of DeChambeau taking over two minutes to hit a putt went viral.

In the wake of widespread criticism, DeChambeau sought out Koepka's caddie, Ricky Elliott, on the driving range ahead of the final round and told him to tell Koepka tom make any further comments

about slow play "to my face".

The pair were there seen talking on the range, after which they each said the issue had been settled.

All of which makes it a little odd for DeChambeau to have thrown this random barb.

bunkered.co.uk also understands that DeChambeau is one of two high-profile American players to have decided not to speak to Sky Sports over the channel's criticism of them. In DeChambeau's case, that relates to Sky's coverage of his part in the ongoing slow play row.

