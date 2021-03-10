Webb Simpson: 'I don't have time to follow Bryson's path'

Webb Simpson admires what Bryson DeChambeau has done with his body but says, in all honesty, he just doesn't have the time to become a protein-filled gym rat.

With the talk in golf right now of players all seemingly hunting down distance, Simpson, 35, was asked whether he was 'influenced' by what the current US Open champ has done.

"No, we always want to get longer as players, but I have to remember my strengths and what got me to be a top-10 player in the world," said Simpson, who won The Players by four shots back in 2018. "If I get too far away from focusing on those strengths, then I feel like I'll go backwards."

The American added that one of the reasons he can't follow in Bryson's footsteps is that Bryson is 27 years old and without a family. For Simpson, time is a major hurdle.

"He's been able to do what a lot of people really can't do. Sure, he's worked his tail off, absolutely, and I have so much respect for him. But I think he's been able to devote more time to it than someone like me with a wife and five kids.

"Obviously, it doesn't take away from what he's done, but... I'm not thinking I want to hit it 30, 40, 50 yards further, because I feel the time that would take would be too much for me."

He added: "I've got to stay focused, kind of in my lane, and keep playing golf the way I know how to play."

Simpson has been paired at TPC Sawgrass with Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, with Simpson and McIlroy the only two players inside the world's top-20 who have won The Players.

The total prize money on offer this week is $15m, with the winner taking home $2.7m and runner up collecting $1.6m.