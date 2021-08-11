search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWebb Simpson named daughter after PGA Tour event – yes, really!

Golf News

Webb Simpson named daughter after PGA Tour event – yes, really!

By Michael McEwan11 August, 2021
webb simpson PGA Tour Tour News Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club
Webb Simpson

How much does Webb Simpson love the Wyndham Championship?

Enough to name one of his children after the tournament.

And no, we’re not kidding.

Speaking ahead of this week’s event at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, the former US Open champion revealed that he and his wife Dowd named the third of their five children in a nod to the tournament.

Simpson won the first of his seven PGA Tour titles at the Wyndham in 2011. He has also had eight other top-10s, including four consecutive top-three finishes.

• Major changes coming to world rankings

• Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility

“This feels like another home tournament for me,” said the 36-year-old. “Growing up an hour-and-a-half down the road, I love this golf course. I feel like my home course growing up, Carolina Country Club has some similarities, undulation, dog-legs, got to hit fairways. And us players talk about a golf course that fits our eye or a golf course we feel comfortable on and I've always felt that way here.

“Our third child we named Wyndham Rose partly because of this golf tournament and just kind of what it means to me and my family. So a lot of kind of special factors this week for me.”

YouTube-comp-story-insert.jpg#asset:1046267

Golfers naming their children after a favourite golf course or in honour of a notable victory is nothing new, of course.

In 2018, Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela named their first born ‘Azalea’ in a nod to the 13th hole at Augusta National, where Garcia won his maiden major in 2017.

• Check out this $47 MILLION Pebble Beach mansion

• DeChambeau says he "doesn't need" vaccine

“We started looking at different names from related to Augusta, obviously looked at Georgia,” explained the Spaniard. “We looked at Magnolia, Holly, different ones, but we really liked Azalea, for different reasons.

“First of all, because we thought it was a very pretty name. You write it the same way in English and in Spanish, which is great, and also because it's the hole that kind of turned things around in the final round and kind of got me going, to be able to win the Masters last year.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - webb simpson

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Wyndham Championship

Related Articles - Sedgefield Country Club

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review
Under Armour
play button
IS IT TIME FOR YOU TO UPGRADE? | TaylorMade 2021 P790 irons review
TaylorMade
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Stacy Lewis calls for crackdown on slow play
Webb Simpson named daughter after PGA Tour event – yes, really!
Dumbarnie Links: The incredible story behind Scotland’s newest golf course
Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility
Manchester United players tee it up at Scottish venue

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow