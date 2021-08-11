Webb Simpson named daughter after PGA Tour event – yes, really!

How much does Webb Simpson love the Wyndham Championship?



Enough to name one of his children after the tournament.

And no, we’re not kidding.

Speaking ahead of this week’s event at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, the former US Open champion revealed that he and his wife Dowd named the third of their five children in a nod to the tournament.

Simpson won the first of his seven PGA Tour titles at the Wyndham in 2011. He has also had eight other top-10s, including four consecutive top-three finishes.

“This feels like another home tournament for me,” said the 36-year-old. “Growing up an hour-and-a-half down the road, I love this golf course. I feel like my home course growing up, Carolina Country Club has some similarities, undulation, dog-legs, got to hit fairways. And us players talk about a golf course that fits our eye or a golf course we feel comfortable on and I've always felt that way here.

“Our third child we named Wyndham Rose partly because of this golf tournament and just kind of what it means to me and my family. So a lot of kind of special factors this week for me.”



Golfers naming their children after a favourite golf course or in honour of a notable victory is nothing new, of course.

In 2018, Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela named their first born ‘Azalea’ in a nod to the 13th hole at Augusta National, where Garcia won his maiden major in 2017.



“We started looking at different names from related to Augusta, obviously looked at Georgia,” explained the Spaniard. “We looked at Magnolia, Holly, different ones, but we really liked Azalea, for different reasons.

“First of all, because we thought it was a very pretty name. You write it the same way in English and in Spanish, which is great, and also because it's the hole that kind of turned things around in the final round and kind of got me going, to be able to win the Masters last year.”