It was said with as much of a laugh as her hoarse throat would allow but you sensed there was still a strong element of truth in Suzann Pettersen's response to the USA's Solheim fighting talk.



Asked about Danielle Kang's claim that she wants to make the European team cry and "steal their souls" at Gleneagles this week, the Norwegian hit back: "We're just going to step on their necks."

Her teammate Jodi Ewart Shadoff was equally dismissive of the war cries emanating from the US team room.

"i think it gives us extra motivation," said the English ace. "I don't think there'll be any tears on our team. Tears of happiness [maybe]."

Speaking on a golf.com podcast released earlier in the week, the world No.17 Kang stoked the fires ahead of competition.

"You're trying to take souls," she said. "You're going there to make people cry at this point, just crush the other team. That's the fun of it."

Meanwhile, Pettersen says she feels under no added pressure to perform for Europe this week after surprising being handed one of captain Catriona Matthew's wildcards.



A veteran of eight Solheim Cups, the 38-year-old has played only a handful of events in the last two years after taking time off to have a baby. However, that didn't dissuade Matthew from picking her to play in a ninth edition of the match.

"When the potential of a pick came up, I was very honest with the captaincy crew which was a little hard as I was part of it," said Pettersen. "However, I feel like I've been honest about where my game is at and I feel very honoured to have been picked. I haven't thought much more about it, to be honest."

