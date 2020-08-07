Wentworth: Emergency services tackling fire on West Course

Emergency services are battling to bring a wildfire at Wentworth Golf Club under control.

bunkered.co.uk understands that a blaze has spread across railway lines to the iconic Surrey club's West Course from nearby Chobham Common. There are no reports of injuries.

The fire, which broke out close to the tenth tee and well away from the clubhouse, caused play to be suspended in the final round of the Rose Ladies Series Grand Final, being staged over the West Course today.

The players were evacuated from the course, with play set to recommence at 9:30am on Saturday morning from the same positions.

England's Alice Hewson (-6 thru 7) currently holds a two-shot lead over Charley Hull, with Liz Young and Order of Merit leader Georgia Hall a further shot adrift.

Play at golf's #RoseLadiesGrand Final has been suspended due to a fire at Wentworth.pic.twitter.com/otCAyIFV94 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2020

Today's round at Wentworth is the first time that a professional ladies' tournament has taken place on the acclaimed Wentworth West Courss.

Wentworth is one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the country. As well as being the host venue for the BMW PGA Championship - one of the European Tour's flagship events - it is also home to the tour's headquarters.

MORE TO FOLLOW