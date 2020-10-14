Wentworth leader Tyrrell Hatton defends divisive hoodie

Tyrrell Hatton holds a three-shot lead going into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth – but it seems that people are more interested in his clothing than his golf.



The 28-year-old Englishman has been the talk of social media after wearing a hoodie in each of the first three rounds of this week’s European Tour event.

Opinion, though, is split on the outfit, with some people seemingly offended by the sight of such a get-up on a golf course.

After putting himself in position to win his fifth European Tour title, the world No.15 addressed the apparent apoplexy caused by his adidas apparel.

“It's pretty cool for adidas to do it,” said Hatton. “The hoodies look good and there's no reason why there should be an issue with it.

“People are split. They don't know if they like it or not. I think it's a cool thing that people are talking about it. They should be open to the idea of creating a more open kind of sport. You don't want it to be kind of snobby. I think you need to move on from that. If it's comfortable when you play golf in it and it looks good, then I don't see an issue.”

Hatton added that he received delivery of the hoodies from adidas a couple of weeks ago and that he loved them instantly.

“They are so nice to swing in,” he said. “It's not like jumpers from back in the day where there's like no movement. They are so stretchy and keep you really warm, so on days like this, it's perfect.”

On the course, Hatton added that winning the BMW PGA would be the completion of a “career goal”.

“Being here as a five-year-old and now being inside the ropes is pretty cool,” he said. “Hopefully I can do it tomorrow.

"I've been in this position before and gone on to win tournaments. I've been in this position before and not won the tournament. It's so hard to win tournaments in golf. When it's your week, everything falls into place. I've really enjoyed the week so far and I'm just hoping that I can have a good day tomorrow. I can only control myself and that's what I've got to do.”