We're hiring... come work for us!

By bunkered.co.uk18 August, 2021
Bunkered Job Header

Here’s your chance to work for the fastest-growing, award-winning golf media brand in the UK.

We’re looking for aenthusiastic, talented and motivated content provider to join our editorial team to work across our entire golf platform.  

Read the full job description below to see if you think you fit the bill. If so, we’d love to hear from you. 

JOB DESCRIPTION 

PSP Media Group, publishers of bunkered – the biggest-selling golf magazine in Scotland for the last 25 years – is looking for a passionate, ambitious writer to join its golf team. This is an excellent opportunity to join PSP Media Group’s strong portfolio of golf titles, where you will be expected to report on ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING related to golf across bunkered, UK Club Golfer and bunkered.co.uk. PSP Media Group is a publishing and events company based at Speirs View in Glasgow. Part of DC Thomson Media, PSP Media Group publishes and delivers some of the biggest and best publications and consumer events in the UK.

YOU MUST 

• Have a keen interest in golf 
• Have the ability to write crisp and engaging copy and understand what our audience wants to read on a daily basis 
• Have a good knowledge and interest in exploring the latest trends 
• Be inventive and engaging with your content 
• Be able to turn your hand to writing everything from long reads to eye-catching tweets and concise online copy
• Must have the ability and willingness to engage heavily via social media 
• Be comfortable in front of the camera 

YOU WILL 

• Have journalism experience 
• Have the ability to understand what is a good story and know how to chase it 
• Have the desire to create debate, provide analysis and seek out a story 
• Have a driving licence and own a car  

PLEASE INCLUDE 

• A covering letter, your CV, up-to-date photograph and current salary 

very competitive salary is offered. 

APPLYING

Applications should be emailed to Bryce Ritchie: bryce.ritchie@psp.uk.net

CLOSING DATE September 17, 2021.

