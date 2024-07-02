Sign up for our daily newsletter
The Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort has teamed up with bunkered to give away 50 junior golf memberships as part of an exciting initiative.
Aiming to promote junior golf within Cumbernauld and surrounding areas, the initiative hopes to encourage young golfers to take up the sport and enjoy Westerwood’s facilities.
Westerwood was co-designed by golf legend Seve Ballesteros and given his passion for junior golf, the memberships will provide young players of all abilities with access to the game.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with bunkered on this initiative,” said Keith Pickard, Golf, Health Club & Spa Director for The QHotels Collection.
“Investing in junior golf is crucial for the future of the sport, and we are committed to providing opportunities for young golfers to develop their talent in an inspiring environment.”
Westerwood – in addition to promoting junior golf – is undergoing extensive course conditioning and facility upgrades.
By enhancing the playing experience for all members, the improvements will contribute to the development of the local area and create a lasting legacy for future generations.
It’s part of The QHotels Collection’s broader strategy to enhance its golf courses and facilities across the UK, to ensure that each venue offers the best possible golf experience.
By engaging young golfers and their families, the initiative will foster a supporting community of junior golfers and inspire a lasting foundation for golf.
For more details, click here and to visit The QHotels Collection website, click here.
Stay tuned for further updates on the initiative, highlighting the progress of the junior golfers and the impact of the new memberships.
