Westwood targets Ryder Cup spot as he equals sensational record

Lee Westwood has set his sights on securing a Ryder Cup berth at Whistling Straits in September following his victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

"I would love to play another Ryder Cup as long as I'm good enough," said Westwood after he fought off compatriots Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick to claim his 25th European Tour title on Sunday.

"I wouldn't want a pick, but if I qualified, I would definitely play. I'll be trying my hardest, there's no doubt about that, but you can't control qualifying for a Ryder Cup Team. You can only control what you do that particular week, and obviously like this week, you win lots of points and it moves you up the list."

Should the 46-year-old qualify, it would be his 11th Ryder Cup appearance, with 2018 being the only tournament he has missed since his rookie appearance in 1997.

"I'll just be trying to do the small things right and it will lead on to the big things, like qualifying for The Ryder Cup Team and other things like that."

The Englishman has now won in four different decades during his career, only the third player on the European Tour to do so, Mark McNulty and Des Smyth being the other two.



"It gives me a lot of pride to set new sort of targets for everybody. That's what sport's about, isn't it. I'm surprised I'm the first one to do it," said Westwood of his achievement.

"I've been out here a long time, this is my 28th season. So yeah, I'd like to add a few more to that. But I think it just shows the level I've played at for such a long time, longevity in sport is difficult to achieve."