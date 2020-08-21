search
We've just had the 12th round of 59 (or better) on PGA Tour

Golf News

We've just had the 12th round of 59 (or better) on PGA Tour

By Michael McEwan21 August, 2020
PGA Tour 59 The Northern Trust FedEx Cup TPC Boston Scottie Scheffler Tour News
Pga Tour

Just weeks after coming close to major victory at the US PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler has recorded the 12th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.

The 24-year-old Texan, who finished in a tie for fourth at TPC Harding Park a fortnight ago, carded a 12-under 59 in the second round of The Northern Trust, the first of the FedEx Cup Playoff events. 

After opening with a 70 at TPC Boston, PGA Tour rookie Scheffler was out in just 30 shots in round two. His inward nine was even more impressive. Birdies at ten, 11, 14, 15 and 16 left him needing to play the final two holes of his round in one-under. 

• DJ breaks silence on Koepka comments

INTRODUCING BUNKERED GOLF BREAKS!

• Muirfield to stage Women's Open for first time

After parring the 17th, he went to the par-5 18th where he left himself a knee-knocker of just under five feet to break 60, which he duly dispatched.

It is the 12th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour and the first since Kevin Chappell's 59 in the second of The Greenbrier in 2019.

LISTEN! WOMEN'S GOLF SLOW
PLAY PROBLEM (AND HOW TO FIX IT)

"Today was obviously a good day on the course," said Scheffler. "I got off to a really good start. Made a bunch of birdies on the front nine. Had some key up-and-downs at the beginning of the round that kind of got me rolling, freed me up a little bit. Then the momentum just kind of kept going. Never really lost momentum which was nice. 

"A lot of times when you're playing well you can lose that momentum towards the end of the round or have a hiccup here or there. The momentum stayed the whole time and I made a lot of putts."

• Westwood blasts Beeb over women's coverage

• New date announced for Scottish Open

Scheffler revealed he had only ever shot one 59 before today - in a bounce game during the lockdown a few months ago - so he was understandably anxious over the short putt to seal the deal.

"You don't really get too many opportunities to shoot a 59, so to be able to finish the job is really cool," he added. "I definitely was nervous, very nervous over both those shots and coming down the stretch, but I think it helped me focus a little bit more."

