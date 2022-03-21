search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall18 March, 2022
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play WGC PGA Tour Paul Casey preview Betting Tips
Wgc Dell Technologies Match Play

This week the tour moves to Austin for the first World Golf Championship event of the year. 

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play traditionally has one of the strongest fields of the season as it is only open to the top 64 players in the world. 

First played in 1999, it has been a fixture on the calendar ever since. Tiger Woods holds the record for the most titles with three, while Jason Day and Geoff Ogilvy have both won twice. 

Having moved between California, Arizona and even Australia, the Match Play seems to have found a home at Austin Country Club, where it has been based since 2016. 

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of another huge week on tour. 

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play details 

Course: Austin Country Club, Texas 

Course stats: Par 71, 7,108 yards 

Purse: $12,000,000 

Winner’s share: $2,160,000 

Defending champion: Billy Horschel 

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play betting tips 

Here’s how they stack up at the moment... 

Jon Rahm 12/1

Justin Thomas 12/1

Viktor Hovland 14/1

Collin Morikawa 16/1

Dustin Johnson 20/1

Patrick Cantlay 20/1

Xander Schauffele 22/1

Bryson DeChambeau 28/1

Tyrrell Hatton 28/1

Brooks Koepka 30/1

The bunkered Bet

Paul Casey (30/1): Came close at the Players and his game is trending in the right direction. He was runner-up here in 2009 and 2010 – can he go one better? 

Odds available in the week of the tournament.

Always remember to bet responsibly.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: How can I watch? 

In the UK, Sky Sports has live coverage. It kicks off at 2.30pm each day. 

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Related Articles - WGC

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Paul Casey

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Angel Cabrera: The major champ and the 'Prison Of Hell'
Major schedule change announced for Walker Cup
Robert MacIntyre draws tough group at WGC Match Play
Ex footballer blasts golf club after membership snub
UPDATE: Fire at Oakland Hills thought to have been started by construction workers

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow