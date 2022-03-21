WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

This week the tour moves to Austin for the first World Golf Championship event of the year.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play traditionally has one of the strongest fields of the season as it is only open to the top 64 players in the world.

First played in 1999, it has been a fixture on the calendar ever since. Tiger Woods holds the record for the most titles with three, while Jason Day and Geoff Ogilvy have both won twice.

Having moved between California, Arizona and even Australia, the Match Play seems to have found a home at Austin Country Club, where it has been based since 2016.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play details

Course: Austin Country Club, Texas

Course stats: Par 71, 7,108 yards

Purse: $12,000,000

Winner’s share: $2,160,000

Defending champion: Billy Horschel



WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play betting tips

Jon Rahm 12/1

Justin Thomas 12/1

Viktor Hovland 14/1

Collin Morikawa 16/1

Dustin Johnson 20/1

Patrick Cantlay 20/1

Xander Schauffele 22/1

Bryson DeChambeau 28/1

Tyrrell Hatton 28/1

Brooks Koepka 30/1

The bunkered Bet

Paul Casey (30/1): Came close at the Players and his game is trending in the right direction. He was runner-up here in 2009 and 2010 – can he go one better?

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: How can I watch?

In the UK, Sky Sports has live coverage. It kicks off at 2.30pm each day.

