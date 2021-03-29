search
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Full prize money payout

Golf News

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Full prize money payout

By bunkered.co.uk29 March, 2021
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play PGA Tour Tour News Prize money austin country club
Wgc Match Play Trophy

Billy Horschel has made a habit of winning big-money events.

First, there was the $8million 2014 Tour Championship - and, with it, the $15million FedEx Cup - to, now, the $10.5million WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Florida man has shown he's not afraid to bring it when there's a lot of money on the line. 

This year's WGC Match Play came with a record prize fund and saw both Horschel and runner-up Scheffler take home more than $1million for their week's work in Texas. 

• Colin Montgomerie calls for action on slow play

• "Shut it!" - Casey snaps at fan during Match Play

• Farmer plans "world class" course in Highlands

His $1.82million winner's cheque should also nudge Horschel into the top-50 on the PGA Tour career money list. 

All 64 of the players who took part in the second WGC of 2021 received a cheque - even the four guys who lost all three of their matches. 

Here's a full look at how the eight-figure sum was shared out...

The WGC Match Play - How much each player won

Winner

Billy Horschel, $1,820,000

Runner-up

Scottie Scheffler, $1,150,000

3rd

Matt Kuchar, $740,000

4th

Victor Perez, $600,000

Quarter-Finals (T5)

Tommy Fleetwood, $337,000
Sergio Garcia, $337,000
Jon Rahm, $337,000
Brian Harman, $337,000

Round of 16 (T9)

Dylan Frittelli, $189,000
Kevin Streelman, $189,000
Mackenzie Hughes, $189,000
Robert MacIntyre, $189,000
Ian Poulter, $189,000
Erik von Rooyen, $189,000
Bubba Watson, $189,000
Jordan Spieth, $189,000

• Fellow pro brands Hatton "an absolute disgrace"

The following players didn’t advance from their groups:

17th (2.5pts in group)

Ryan Palmer, $144,000

T18th (2pts)

Kevin Kisner, $113,700
Max Homa, $113,700
Antoine Rozner, $113,700
Xander Schauffele, $113,700
Joaquin Niemann, $113,700
Lee Westwood, $113,700
Patrick Cantlay, $113,700
Abraham Ancer, $113,700
Daniel Berger, $113,700
Matt Fitzpatrick, $113,700

T28th (1.5pts)

Dustin Johnson, $75,000
Adam Long, $75,000
J.T. Poston, $75,000
Patrick Reed, $75,000
Matt Wallace, $75,000
Webb Simpson, $75,000
Paul Casey, $75,000
Rory McIlroy, $75,000
Cameron Smith, $75,000
Tony Finau, $75,000
Will Zalatoris, $75,000
Matthew Wolff, $75,000
Marc Leishman, $75,000
Russell Henley, $75,000

T42nd (1pt)

Kevin Na, $47,571.43
Justin Thomas, $47,571.43
Shane Lowry, $47,571.43
Bryson DeChambeau, $47,571.43
Jason Day, $47,571.43
Andy Sullivan, $47,571.43
Carlos Otriz, $47,571.43
Hideki Matsuyama, $47,571.43
Jason Kokrak, $47,571.43
Bernd Wiesberger, $47,571.43
Viktor Hovland, $47,571.43
Harris English, $47,571.43
Brendon Todd, $47,571.43
Sung-jae Im, $47,571.43

T56th (0.5pt)

Collin Morikawa, $38,000
Si Woo Kim, $38,000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $38,000
Tyrrell Hatton, $38,000
Talor Gooch, $38,000

T61st (0pts)

Louis Oosthuizen, $35,750
Sebastian Munoz, $35,750
Lanto Griffin, $35,750
Corey Conners, $35,750

