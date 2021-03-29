WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Full prize money payout

Billy Horschel has made a habit of winning big-money events.

First, there was the $8million 2014 Tour Championship - and, with it, the $15million FedEx Cup - to, now, the $10.5million WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Florida man has shown he's not afraid to bring it when there's a lot of money on the line.

This year's WGC Match Play came with a record prize fund and saw both Horschel and runner-up Scheffler take home more than $1million for their week's work in Texas.

His $1.82million winner's cheque should also nudge Horschel into the top-50 on the PGA Tour career money list.

All 64 of the players who took part in the second WGC of 2021 received a cheque - even the four guys who lost all three of their matches.

Here's a full look at how the eight-figure sum was shared out...

The WGC Match Play - How much each player won

Winner

Billy Horschel, $1,820,000

Runner-up

Scottie Scheffler, $1,150,000

3rd

Matt Kuchar, $740,000

4th

Victor Perez, $600,000

Quarter-Finals (T5)

Tommy Fleetwood, $337,000

Sergio Garcia, $337,000

Jon Rahm, $337,000

Brian Harman, $337,000

Round of 16 (T9)

Dylan Frittelli, $189,000

Kevin Streelman, $189,000

Mackenzie Hughes, $189,000

Robert MacIntyre, $189,000

Ian Poulter, $189,000

Erik von Rooyen, $189,000

Bubba Watson, $189,000

Jordan Spieth, $189,000

The following players didn’t advance from their groups:

17th (2.5pts in group)

Ryan Palmer, $144,000

T18th (2pts)

Kevin Kisner, $113,700

Max Homa, $113,700

Antoine Rozner, $113,700

Xander Schauffele, $113,700

Joaquin Niemann, $113,700

Lee Westwood, $113,700

Patrick Cantlay, $113,700

Abraham Ancer, $113,700

Daniel Berger, $113,700

Matt Fitzpatrick, $113,700

T28th (1.5pts)

Dustin Johnson, $75,000

Adam Long, $75,000

J.T. Poston, $75,000

Patrick Reed, $75,000

Matt Wallace, $75,000

Webb Simpson, $75,000

Paul Casey, $75,000

Rory McIlroy, $75,000

Cameron Smith, $75,000

Tony Finau, $75,000

Will Zalatoris, $75,000

Matthew Wolff, $75,000

Marc Leishman, $75,000

Russell Henley, $75,000

T42nd (1pt)

Kevin Na, $47,571.43

Justin Thomas, $47,571.43

Shane Lowry, $47,571.43

Bryson DeChambeau, $47,571.43

Jason Day, $47,571.43

Andy Sullivan, $47,571.43

Carlos Otriz, $47,571.43

Hideki Matsuyama, $47,571.43

Jason Kokrak, $47,571.43

Bernd Wiesberger, $47,571.43

Viktor Hovland, $47,571.43

Harris English, $47,571.43

Brendon Todd, $47,571.43

Sung-jae Im, $47,571.43

T56th (0.5pt)

Collin Morikawa, $38,000

Si Woo Kim, $38,000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $38,000

Tyrrell Hatton, $38,000

Talor Gooch, $38,000

T61st (0pts)

Louis Oosthuizen, $35,750

Sebastian Munoz, $35,750

Lanto Griffin, $35,750

Corey Conners, $35,750