Golf News

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: How it works

By Jamie Hall23 March, 2022
This week marks the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – one of the few match play events on tour.

It pits 64 of the world’s top players against each other in a head-to-head format, beginning on Wednesday and continuing until the winner is crowned on Sunday.

But how does it work? Read on to find out...

The 64 players are divided into groups of four. Every player is given a seed from one to 64 based on their world ranking, with the top 16 each put in a separate group.

Every player in each group plays each other once, with matches taking place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The player with the most points advances from each group to the knockout stage. Should two or more players have the same number of points, a stroke-play play-off decides the group winner.

On Saturday morning, the 16 group winners face off for a place in the quarter finals, which are held on Saturday afternoon.

The winners of the four quarter finals advance to the semi finals, which are held on Sunday morning.

The two winners play the final on Sunday afternoon. If it is all-square after 18 holes, the match continues from holes 12-18 for as long as is necessary.

There will also be a third-place match for the losers of the two semi-finals.

