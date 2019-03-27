search
Golf News

WGC Match Play – Who’s playing who?

By Michael McEwan26 March, 2019
The groups have been set for this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

Taking place at the Austin Country Club in Texas for the fourth consecutive year, it is the second of four World Golf Championships scheduled for 2019 and sees Bubba Watson aim to defend the title he won at the expense of Kevin Kisner in last year’s final.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson will be heavily fancied to repeat his 2017 victory and continue his rich vein of form in the WGCs. The 34-year-old – the only player to have competed the grand slam of World Golf Championship wins – won the WGC-Mexico Championship last month, the sixth WGC win of his career.

However, it’s match play golf – anything could happen!

The championship gets underway tomorrow (Wednesday, March 27) will the first round of group matches. The players with the most points from each group advance to the round of 16 on Saturday.

Here’s a look at who’s in each group.

Group 1

Dustin Johnson
Hideki Matsuyama
Branden Grace
Chez Reavie

Group 2

Justin Rose
Gary Woodland
Eddie Pepperell
Emiliano Grillo

Group 3

Brooks Koepka
Alex Noren
Haotong Li
Tom Lewis

Group 4

Rory McIlroy
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Justin Harding
Luke List

Group 5

Justin Thomas
Keegan Bradley
Matt Wallace
Lucas Bjerregaard

Group 6

Bryson DeChambeau
Marc Leishman
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Russell Knox

Group 7

Francesco Molinari
Webb Simpson
Thorbjorn Olesen
Satoshi Kodaira

Group 8

Jon Rahm
Matt Kuchar
JB Holmes
Si Woo Kim

Group 9

Xander Schauffele
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Tyrrell Hatton
Lee Westwood

Group 10

Paul Casey
Cameron Smith
Charles Howell III
Abraham Ancer

Group 11

Tommy Fleetwood
Louis Oosthuizen
Kyle Stanley
Byeong Hun An

Group 12

Jason Day
Phil Mickelson
Henrik Stenson
Jim Furyk

Group 13

Tiger Woods
Patrick Cantlay
Brandt Snedeker
Aaron Wise

Group 14

Tony Finau
Ian Poulter
Kevin Kisner
Keith Mitchell

Group 15

Bubba Watson
Jordan Spieth
Billy Horschel
Kevin Na

Group 16

Patrick Reed
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Andrew Putnam

