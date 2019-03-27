WGC Match Play – Who’s playing who?

The groups have been set for this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.



Taking place at the Austin Country Club in Texas for the fourth consecutive year, it is the second of four World Golf Championships scheduled for 2019 and sees Bubba Watson aim to defend the title he won at the expense of Kevin Kisner in last year’s final.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson will be heavily fancied to repeat his 2017 victory and continue his rich vein of form in the WGCs. The 34-year-old – the only player to have competed the grand slam of World Golf Championship wins – won the WGC-Mexico Championship last month, the sixth WGC win of his career.



However, it’s match play golf – anything could happen!

The championship gets underway tomorrow (Wednesday, March 27) will the first round of group matches. The players with the most points from each group advance to the round of 16 on Saturday.

Here’s a look at who’s in each group.



Group 1

Dustin Johnson

Hideki Matsuyama

Branden Grace

Chez Reavie

Group 2

Justin Rose

Gary Woodland

Eddie Pepperell

Emiliano Grillo

Group 3

Brooks Koepka

Alex Noren

Haotong Li

Tom Lewis

Group 4

Rory McIlroy

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Justin Harding

Luke List

Group 5

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley

Matt Wallace

Lucas Bjerregaard

Group 6

Bryson DeChambeau

Marc Leishman

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Russell Knox



Group 7

Francesco Molinari

Webb Simpson

Thorbjorn Olesen

Satoshi Kodaira

Group 8

Jon Rahm

Matt Kuchar

JB Holmes

Si Woo Kim

Group 9

Xander Schauffele

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Tyrrell Hatton

Lee Westwood

Group 10

Paul Casey

Cameron Smith

Charles Howell III

Abraham Ancer



Group 11

Tommy Fleetwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Kyle Stanley

Byeong Hun An

Group 12

Jason Day

Phil Mickelson

Henrik Stenson

Jim Furyk

Group 13

Tiger Woods

Patrick Cantlay

Brandt Snedeker

Aaron Wise

Group 14

Tony Finau

Ian Poulter

Kevin Kisner

Keith Mitchell



Group 15

Bubba Watson

Jordan Spieth

Billy Horschel

Kevin Na

Group 16

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Andrew Putnam