search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhat did Tiger Woods' caddie do during lockdown? "F*** all!"

Golf News

What did Tiger Woods' caddie do during lockdown? "F*** all!"

By bunkered.co.uk15 July, 2020
Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker Joe La Cava caddies COVID-19 lockdown PGA Tour Memorial Tournament
Joe La Cava

Tiger Woods makes his first PGA Tour appearance in five months this week – and, judging by what his caddie Joe LaCava had to say, it’s been a looooooong five months.

Woods has been MIA since finishing dead last at the Genesis Invitational in mid-February, a combination of injury and the COVID-19 pandemic keeping him sidelined.

Speaking to the media yesterday ahead of this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Woods revealed he spent much of his absence playing tennis with his kids, reading books and watching television.

Caddie LaCava? Well, he’s done less.

Much less.

• DeChambeau hits back at R&A chief's warning

• Scots golfer to play 26 rounds in FIVE DAYS

• BAME groups feel 'unwelcome' at golf clubs

Speaking to Caddie World, the official Twitter account of the European Tour Caddies Association, LaCava was asked what he has been up to for the last five months.

“As you guys would say, I did f**k all,” laughed LaCava. “I haven’t been doing much. I live in Connecticut and the weather was crummy, so, for the first two months with the virus, I was Netflix bound. I watched them all. There’s a big old dent in the couch.”

When the weather in his home state improved, LaCava revealed that he was able to get out and play some golf – albeit not to the same standard as his boss.

• Second UK club closes following lockdown

• This Tiger Woods stat will blow your mind

“My game is fair at best but I’ve been having a good time, making a few bucks on the course, $20 here and there. Drinking a lot of beer, eating good. But the best part was spending time with the family. Both kids moved home because of the virus.”

LaCava added that he and Woods were barely in touch with one another throughout their time away from the tour.

“I  haven’t heard from him much,” he revealed. “We probably exchanged two or three texts. I don’t bother him, he doesn’t bother me.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - Joe La Cava

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - lockdown

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Memorial Tournament

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Birdie blitz blasts David Law into British Masters lead
Want a personalised video message from a tour pro? Here's how...
The R&A pledges financial support for renowned Faldo Series
History made at Dumbarnie Links... just weeks after opening!
New-look Eddie Pepperell feels "amazing" after lockdown diet

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow