What did Tiger Woods' caddie do during lockdown? "F*** all!"

Tiger Woods makes his first PGA Tour appearance in five months this week – and, judging by what his caddie Joe LaCava had to say, it’s been a looooooong five months.

Woods has been MIA since finishing dead last at the Genesis Invitational in mid-February, a combination of injury and the COVID-19 pandemic keeping him sidelined.

Speaking to the media yesterday ahead of this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Woods revealed he spent much of his absence playing tennis with his kids, reading books and watching television.

Caddie LaCava? Well, he’s done less.

Much less.

Speaking to Caddie World, the official Twitter account of the European Tour Caddies Association, LaCava was asked what he has been up to for the last five months.

“As you guys would say, I did f**k all,” laughed LaCava. “I haven’t been doing much. I live in Connecticut and the weather was crummy, so, for the first two months with the virus, I was Netflix bound. I watched them all. There’s a big old dent in the couch.”

Netflix. Playing golf. Texting Tiger.



When the weather in his home state improved, LaCava revealed that he was able to get out and play some golf – albeit not to the same standard as his boss.

“My game is fair at best but I’ve been having a good time, making a few bucks on the course, $20 here and there. Drinking a lot of beer, eating good. But the best part was spending time with the family. Both kids moved home because of the virus.”

LaCava added that he and Woods were barely in touch with one another throughout their time away from the tour.

“I haven’t heard from him much,” he revealed. “We probably exchanged two or three texts. I don’t bother him, he doesn’t bother me.”

