search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhat does Phil Mickelson say was “one of the greatest feats in the history of sport”?

Golf News

What does Phil Mickelson say was “one of the greatest feats in the history of sport”?

By Michael McEwan10 November, 2020
Phil Mickelson Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy The Masters Augusta National Green Jacket Major Championships
Phil Mickelson

As Tiger Woods prepares to defend his Masters title this week, Phil Mickelson has paid tribute to his former rival, calling his victory at Augusta National last year “one of the greatest feats in the history of sport”.

Mickelson, a three-time winner of the Green Jacket, joined millions around the world in watching as Woods ended an 11-year wait to add to his major haul by triumphing in thrilling fashion at Augusta in April 2019.

The 50-year-old left-hander was so impressed by it that he left a handwritten congratulatory note in Woods’ locker before he left for home.

• WATCH: Rahm remarkable hole-in-one

• The Masters: Round 1 tee times

• Masters to welcome new honorary starter in April

Ahead of this week’s COVID-delayed tournament, Mickelson was asked about Woods’ win.

“I thought that it was one of the greatest feats in the history of sports,” he said. “I thought it was an incredible comeback knowing many of the challenges he has gone through over the last few years prior to the win, and the physical and mental fortitude that it takes to come out on top in a major championship. The way he played, it was one of the greatest feats I think of all time. 

Listen!

MASTERS PREVIEW POD FEAT. GARY PLAYER

“I was really happy for him and happy to see him do that, and also I think it provides a little bit of inspiration or a lot of us.”

Recalling the note he left for Woods, Mickelson added: “I finished early and there was a storm coming in.  Amy and I would have stayed and watched, because I think it was one of those great feats in sports. But we ended up heading out, and so I just wanted him to know that we were thinking of him.”

• Gary Player expects "anticlimactic" Masters

Mickelson played a practice round at Augusta today with Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman is, of course, just a Masters victory away from becoming the sixth player to complete the career grand slam.

As far as Mickelson is concerned, the sight of McIlroy slipping into a Green Jacket is a matter of 'when' and not 'if'.

“The guy is as complete a player as there is, as well as smart, knowledgeable and works hard,” he said. “So he'll win and complete the grand slam. He's too great a player not to. He's had a lot of great opportunities, and he's going to continue to do so. 

• Betting on DJ this week? Read this first...

• 20 things you never knew about the Masters

“He's playing beautifully. I would be shocked if he wasn't in contention with a great chance on Sunday.

“I remember when I was trying to win a major, any major, and I struggled for many years, but I always knew and believed it would happen and, eventually, at age 33, it did. He has so many majors already and such a strong game that winning a Masters will happen. And when it does, I think he's going to win a few.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - Major Championships

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500
Utility Irons
play button
HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review
Cleveland
play button
IS THIS £1,749 TROLLEY WORTH THE MONEY??? - Stewart Golf Q Follow review
Stewart Golf
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Masters: Round 3 tee times
'Dull and numb' Bryson DeChambeau MAKES cut at the Masters
The Masters: Bryson DeChambeau in danger of missing cut
Rory McIlroy believes he can still win Masters after fightback
The prize money at the Masters will make your eyes water

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow