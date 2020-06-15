Rory McIlroy has revealed that winning the Open Championship in 2014 is the highlight of his career so far.

The world No.1 lifted the Claret Jug for the first time at Royal Liverpool, adding it to his 2011 US Open win and his US PGA triumphs in 2012. He won the US PGA again in 2014, just weeks after his triumph at Hoylake.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI for the channel’s latest Re-run programme, the 31-year-old shared his pride at winning The Open at the same venue where fellow Irishman Fred Daly did likewise in 1947.

"Growing up, The Open was the biggest tournament in the world," he said. "To be able to win it and win it with my parents and friends there is the one that jumps out at me as my biggest achievement to date. It was very special.

"I was very proud to put my name alongside Fred and alongside so many others who have won that trophy."

McIlroy added that his mother, Rosie, played a central role in the celebrations that followed. Describing the moment he handed her the Claret Jug, he said: “I probably regretted it because the first thing she did was fill it up with Jägermeister, which was not a good move.”

You can watch the full episode of Re-run on BBC2 NI at 20:15 BST on Sunday.

McIlroy carded a second round 63 in today’s second of the Charles Schwab Challenge to move into contention as the first PGA Tour event in three months reached the halfway stage. He is looking to win his 19th PGA Tour title.