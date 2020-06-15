search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhat does Rory McIlroy say is the highlight of his career so far?

Golf News

What does Rory McIlroy say is the highlight of his career so far?

By Michael McEwan12 June, 2020
Rory McIlroy Rory Tracker PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge The Open Major Championships
Rory Mc Ilroy Charles Schwab Challenge

Rory McIlroy has revealed that winning the Open Championship in 2014 is the highlight of his career so far.

The world No.1 lifted the Claret Jug for the first time at Royal Liverpool, adding it to his 2011 US Open win and his US PGA triumphs in 2012. He won the US PGA again in 2014, just weeks after his triumph at Hoylake.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI for the channel’s latest Re-run programme, the 31-year-old shared his pride at winning The Open at the same venue where fellow Irishman Fred Daly did likewise in 1947.

• Rory McIlroy weighs in on racial injustice

• Gary Player wins $5m lawsuit against his SON

"Growing up, The Open was the biggest tournament in the world," he said. "To be able to win it and win it with my parents and friends there is the one that jumps out at me as my biggest achievement to date. It was very special.

"I was very proud to put my name alongside Fred and alongside so many others who have won that trophy."

McIlroy added that his mother, Rosie, played a central role in the celebrations that followed. Describing the moment he handed her the Claret Jug, he said: “I probably regretted it because the first thing she did was fill it up with Jägermeister, which was not a good move.”

• Major change announced for 2020 Ryder Cup

• Jon Rahm discusses 'experiences' with racism

You can watch the full episode of Re-run on BBC2 NI at 20:15 BST on Sunday.

McIlroy carded a second round 63 in today’s second of the Charles Schwab Challenge to move into contention as the first PGA Tour event in three months reached the halfway stage. He is looking to win his 19th PGA Tour title.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Charles Schwab Challenge

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour stars appear in hilarious "Conference Call" sketch
7 big names who will soon be eligible for senior golf
Report: US PGA to go ahead without fans
European Tour confirms date for season restart
FAKE NEWS! Scottish golf club dismisses talk of 'stowaway golfers'

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow