What driver does Spider-Man use?

Golf News

What driver does Spider-Man use?

By bunkered.co.uk13 January, 2019
Spider Man

What does Spider-Man do when he’s not foiling criminals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Why, he plays golf, of course!

English actor Tom Holland – who plays Peter Parker and his iconic, web-slinging alter ego in the Avengers franchise on the big screen – took part in the pro-am ahead of this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

The 22-year-old had a high-profile star for company, too, as he played alongside former world No.1 Jordan Spieth and Patrick Rodgers.

• Golfers salute retiring tennis great Andy Murray

• New bag for top Scottish caddie Connelly

If his Instagram account is anything to go by, it looked like he enjoyed the day.

Notice anything about the picture? Yep, that’s the brand new Callaway Epic Flash driver that Holland is using. 

> > > DON'T MISS OUT REVIEW OF THE CALLAWAY EPIC FLASH DRIVER

Judging by his social media activity, the London actor is a pretty keen – and handy-looking player…

• Jason Dufner signs very weird sponsorship deal

Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man in Avengers: Endgame, which is set to hit cinemas this Spring, which is widely tipped to break all box office records. The previous three installments of the Avengers franchise have grossed more than $5bn worldwide.

