What events would feature in a golf-only Olympics?

As the COVID-delayed Olympics continue to unfold in Tokyo, we got to thinking – what would a Games comprising only golf events look like?



Sure, there would be a 72-hole strokeplay event in there. But what other ‘sports’ would complete the golf-only menu?

With tongue very much in cheek, here are some ideas for a ‘Golflympics’…

Long Drive

Drive for show? How about drive for gold? The World Long Drive Circuit has become ultra-competitive in recent years and is pretty much exactly as it sounds – hit the ball miles, win a medal.

Medal contenders: Kyle Berkshire, Chloe Garner

Club-chucking

Like golf’s very own version of the discus or hammer-throw. Split into three distinct throwing categories: tomahawk, axe and rotorblade.

Medal contenders: Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia



• Former compatriot hails silver-winning Sabbatini

• Rory regrets "uneducated, impulsive" remarks

Last Man Standing

A bit like a giant sudden-death playoff. Players are eliminated if they don’t, at the very least, match the best score on any given hole until there’s only one player left.

Medal contenders: Collin Morikawa and Georgia Hall (currently lead PGA Tour and LPGA in birdies)

Bag-lifting

Power-lifting meets golf. Players have to lift a full tour bag above their head and hold it there for five seconds or they’re out. Another club is added for each new round.

Medal contenders: Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka (obvs)

Synchronised Swinging

The closest thing golf will ever get to diving. Teams of two must compete to impress the judges and are scored on the synchronicity of their movement, the difficulty of the shot and ball dispersion. Spoiler: Jim Furyk probably won’t feature.

Medal contenders: Louis Oosthuizen and Ernie Els

Target Golf

Imagine a cross between golf and archery. A giant target is painted on a field and golfers take aim at it from a distance that increases each round (three shots each per round). The closer you are to the centre of the target, the more points you win.

Medal contenders: Collin Morikawa (leads PGA Tour in SG: Approach The Green) and Mo Martin (leads LPGA in GIR)

• 15 people you meet at every driving range

• The top-10 coolest trophies in golf



Speed Golf

Competitors play 18 holes of golf as fast as they can. Their gross score is then added to the number of minutes it takes them to complete their round. The lowest score wins. Simple!

Medal contenders: Matt Jones (voted fastest golfer on tour by his peers in 2017)

Golf Darts

Players take aim at a giant dartboard using oversized Velcro golf balls. Standard 501 darts rules apply thereafter.

Medal contenders:Jon Rahm and Nelly Korda (currently lead the PGA Tour and LPGA in Scoring Average)

Adventure Golf

Because who doesn’t want to see players putting through windmills and clown faces for a gold medal?

Medal contenders: Louis Oosthuizen and Danielle Kang (currently lead the PGA Tour and LPGA in putting)