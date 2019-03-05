What has happened to Boo Weekley?

One of the most enduring memories of the 2008 Ryder Cup is that of American golfer Boo Weekley doing the ‘Bull Dance’ from Happy Gilmore as he left the first tee on the final day.



After launching his first shot of the day down the middle of the fairway en route to a 4&2 win over Europe’s Oliver Wilson, Weekley ‘rode’ his driver like a bull in homage to the 1995 classic golf comedy starring Adam Sandler.

Here’s a refresher in case you need it.

At the time, Weekley was one of the world’s top golfers, ranked 35th on the Official World Golf Ranking and with two wins to his name.

He ended his Ryder Cup debut at Valhalla unbeaten, with two wins and one halved match to his name.



However, with the exception of one further win – at the 2013 Crowne Plaza Invitational – the Floridian has been conspicuous by his absence top-level golf. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Web.com Tour in January this year was his first start since the RBC Canadian Open in 2017.

So, what happened?

In an interview with the Golf Channel, Weekley – now 45 – revealed that he had surgery on his right elbow in the summer of 2017 about a severe bout of tendinitis. That sidelined him for almost a year only for pain in his right shoulder to flare up after he was given the green light to return to the course.

After further tests, he was diagnosed with cancer and, in July last year, had a carcinoma and a cyst that had filled with fluid removed.



It wasn’t until November that he was able to start hitting balls again. “There was a lot of rust,” Weekley told the Golf Channel. “Heck, my clubs were even all rusted up. They’re still rusted.”

Weekley is hopeful of getting some starts on the PGA Tour this season on account of his past champion status but will primarily be playing on the Web.com Tour.

At the time of writing, he was ranked 1,255th on the OWGR.