search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhat has happened to Boo Weekley?

The Stretch

What has happened to Boo Weekley?

By bunkered.co.uk05 March, 2019
Boo Weekley PGA Tour Ryder Cup happy gilmore Oliver Wilson Valhalla Web.com Tour OWGR Golf Channel
Boo Weekley

One of the most enduring memories of the 2008 Ryder Cup is that of American golfer Boo Weekley doing the ‘Bull Dance’ from Happy Gilmore as he left the first tee on the final day.

After launching his first shot of the day down the middle of the fairway en route to a 4&2 win over Europe’s Oliver Wilson, Weekley ‘rode’ his driver like a bull in homage to the 1995 classic golf comedy starring Adam Sandler.

Here’s a refresher in case you need it.

At the time, Weekley was one of the world’s top golfers, ranked 35th on the Official World Golf Ranking and with two wins to his name.

He ended his Ryder Cup debut at Valhalla unbeaten, with two wins and one halved match to his name.

• What has happened to Victor Dubuisson?

• What has happened to Camilo Villegas?

However, with the exception of one further win – at the 2013 Crowne Plaza Invitational – the Floridian has been conspicuous by his absence top-level golf. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Web.com Tour in January this year was his first start since the RBC Canadian Open in 2017.

So, what happened?

Boo Weekley Rbc Heritage 2008

In an interview with the Golf Channel, Weekley – now 45 – revealed that he had surgery on his right elbow in the summer of 2017 about a severe bout of tendinitis. That sidelined him for almost a year only for pain in his right shoulder to flare up after he was given the green light to return to the course.

After further tests, he was diagnosed with cancer and, in July last year, had a carcinoma and a cyst that had filled with fluid removed.

• PICS - Check out Rickie Fowler's $14m Florida mansion

• The best of Eddie Pepperell's Twitter account

It wasn’t until November that he was able to start hitting balls again. “There was a lot of rust,” Weekley told the Golf Channel. “Heck, my clubs were even all rusted up. They’re still rusted.”

Weekley is hopeful of getting some starts on the PGA Tour this season on account of his past champion status but will primarily be playing on the Web.com Tour.

At the time of writing, he was ranked 1,255th on the OWGR.

Related Articles - Boo Weekley

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - happy gilmore

Related Articles - Oliver Wilson

Related Articles - Valhalla

Related Articles - Web.com Tour

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Golf News

Rory McIlroy has his say on changes to the rules of golf
"It felt like my life was over" - Tour star shares drugs ban agony
Pressure? What pressure? - Rory's ready for Augusta
Rory McIlroy sheds new light on Tiger's latest injury
WATCH – This Bryson DeChambeau video will mess with your head

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow