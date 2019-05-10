What has Lee Westwood compared Liverpool's win to?

Lee Westwood has compared Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona to Europe’s 2012 Ryder Cup victory at Medinah.



The Reds overturned a 3-0 first leg deficit to defeat Lionel Messi and Co. 4-0 at Anfield to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate and advance to the Champions League final where they’ll play either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax.

According to huge football fan Westwood, the improbability of the win ranks it alongside the ‘Miracle at Medinah’, where Europe recovered from a 10-4 deficit to win 14½-13½ .



"I think it is one of those that you sit down with your grandkids and you say, I was there that night," said the Englishman ahead of this week’s Betfred British Masters at Hillside. "I think it's that big.



"It was just an incredible turnaround. You would never have thought it was going to happen but you always sort of hold out hope that they might shake things up a bit and get some momentum.

"Like the last day at Medinah, you kind of think this is not going to happen but let's give them a scare. Then, all of a sudden, the momentum goes with you and the crowd get on your side. It was incredible."



Judging by Twitter, Westwood wasn’t the only top golfer who enjoyed last night’s game…

9 minutes of pure joy!!! https://t.co/xQRMyNZY6c — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) May 8, 2019