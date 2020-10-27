What is CBD and will it make you a better golfer?

CBD is currently one of the hottest three-letter combinations you’ll find in the health products market and its appeal amongst golfers has soared at a staggering pace over the last 18 months.



In that period, several high-profile PGA Tour pros, such as Bubba Watson, Lucas Glover and Scott Piercy, have started using it to take their game to the next level. To better understand the product, we spoke to Neil Mumby, owner of CBD Guru, one of the biggest CBD companies in the UK...

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is an extract from the hemp plant. There are lots of other cannabinoids, each having varied impacts on the body’s endo-cannabinoid system. CBD is an extract, taken from particular hemp plants that is then pressed into an oil. That oil is blended with a wide range of other products to form tinctures, soft gels, drinks, cosmetics - it has even been added to loo roll! Since it first shot to fame within the sphere of child epilepsy, it has found a wide range of additional benefits, ranging from improved sleep to anti-anxiety aides.



There are a lot of misconceptions about CBD, aren’t there?

CBD has carried a stigma for many years for being associated with Marijuana. Unadulterated cannabis contains high levels of THC. This is another constituent part of the plant. That’s the part that gets you high and is still, by and large, illegal. CBD products that are sold in the UK cannot contain THC or any of its derivatives.



Why are golfers using CBD products?

CBD has a few party pieces that has given it widespread publicity. Pain management and relief have been some of its most regular use cases. It has also been seen to reduce inflammation around muscles and joints. One of the most interesting uses for CBD products is to combat anxiety symptoms, be that first tee jitters or simply managing symptoms across a given day. It has also been documented to improve the quality and duration of sleep.Various high-profile players have spoken about their adoption of CBD for their game and general health and wellbeing. Recently WADA - the World Anti-Doping Agency - declassified CBD from its banned substance list, meaning tour pros can now reliably include CBD products in their recovery and wellness regimes.



I’m not a pro. Will it make any difference to me?

Pro golfers are great at what they do. Us amateurs might not be able to hit 350 yards off the first every time like they can but we’re all human beings. They share the same ailments and issues many of us face in everyday life. CBD is being added into the health regimes of millions of people across the world to help them manage pain, improve their sleep, and try to maintain a healthier way of life. For many, CBD could be the solution that allows us to keep playing the sport we love for many years to come.

