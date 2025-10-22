Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Henrik Stenson’s association with LIV Golf came to a disappointing end earlier this year after the Swede was relegated from the breakaway league.

Stenson was one of six players to finish inside the LIV drop zone following the final event of the 2025 regular season in Indianapolis, ensuring he lost his card for 2026.

Heading into the final event in August, all eyes were on Stenson’s Majesticks teammate Ian Poulter, with the Englishman looking like the one set to lose his playing rights.

An impressive final round showing at The Club at Chatham Hills however ensured he battled his way out of the relegation spots, but at the expense of co-captain Stenson.

“On a personal note, obviously a disappointing season and a disappointing Sunday for me,” the former Open champion said at the time.

“Over the course of a career, you’re going to have good years, you’re going to have bad years. It’s part of it. It’s part of professional sports. You’re going to have disappointment. You’re going to have good times.

“On this end, I had the worst season out of the team, and I’m the one in the worst spot. You’ve just got to deal with it and move forward.”

It remains unknown as to what Stenson’s next step will be in his career, but the Swedish stalwart does have options.

LIV Golf Promotions

Despite his relegation, Stenson could well still be playing on the LIV circuit in 2026 thanks to LIV Promotions. The Q-School event that usually takes place at the end of the year provides a pathway onto the league’s roster.

Stenson will have the opportunity to play in the event and secure promotion on the back of his dumping. As things stand, LIV are yet to release details on how many spots will be on offer, and when and where it will take place.

In 2023 three players were promoted, before this was reduced to one for the 2024 edition.

Asian Tour’s International Series

Despite losing his rights with LIV, Stenson would be offered the chance to compete on the Asian Tour’s International Series. Any relegated LIV player is eligible to compete on the Asian circuit the year following, and they can play their way back onto the LIV roster if they top the International Series Order of Merit.

DP World Tour

With no LIV, Stenson could well turn his attention back to the DP World Tour. The European stalwart gave up his playing rights on his home tour on the back of his Saudi switch, after being fined and suspended by the DP World Tour for competing in LIV events.

In a bid to avoid further sanctioning, Stenson resigned his membership in 2023 and has not featured since. As Sergio Garcia did 12 months ago, the Swede could well settle any punishments he owes to the Wentworth-based circuit and reapply for membership in 2026.

Non-playing captain

One way in which Stenson could remain in and around the LIV setup is if he takes on a non-playing role. The 2015 Open champion is one of three captains for the Majesticks alongside Poulter and Lee Westwood.

Amid the team element of LIV, Stenson could remain in the picture as a non-playing skipper, with the former PGA Tour man also a shareholder in the franchise.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.