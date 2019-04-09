search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWhat is the Crow's Nest at Augusta National?

Golf News

What is the Crow's Nest at Augusta National?

By bunkered.co.uk07 April, 2019
The Crow's Nest The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Bradley Neil Tiger Woods
Augusta National

The Crow's Nest is an open-plan room on the top floor of the Augusta National Golf Club clubhouse where amateurs have the opportunity to stay during tournament week.

The term ‘Crow's Nest’ comes from the crow’s nest of a ship, which is its highest look-out point. The room itself is small, measuring 30ft x 40ft, and is accessed through a steep and narrow staircase in a small hallway between the Champions Locker Room and Dining Room.

At the top of the staircase, there’s an open-plan living area that includes a games table, sofa and chairs, and a 19-inch television.

QUIZ: Can you name the 15 non-American Masters champions?

Crows Nest

(Picture credit: Fred Vuich / Sports Illustrated)

Partitions divide the room into four cubicles. Three have space for a single bed and one has two beds, thus providing accommodation for up to five amateurs. One full bathroom and an extra sink rounds out the facilities.

There are special Masters touches. Pictures of famous amateurs who have played in the Masters, including Bobby Jones and Arnold Palmer, adorn the walls, while the bath towels and glasses all bear the Masters logo.

QUIZ: Can you name the 17 multiple Masters winners?

Crows Nest1

(Picture credit: Fred Vuich / Sports Illustrated)

With its traditional look, it’s safe to say that no-one will ever confuse it for a luxury hotel but with its proximity to golfing history and given so many legends of the game have stayed there in the past, it means the experience is a 'must' for any amateur fortunate enough to qualify for the opening men's major of the year.

The list of Masters champions who stayed in the Crow’s Nest when they competed in the event as an amateur includes Jack Nicklaus, Tommy Aaron, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Craig Stadler, Mark O’Meara, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Bradley Neil

Bradley Neil

One player fortunate enough to have stayed in the Crow’s Nest is Bradley Neil, who did so in 2015 following his win at the 2014 Amateur Championship.

“It was so special,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “On the night that I stayed, there was me and three other amateurs. On all the old pictures of the Crow’s Nest, they show no TV. Now they’ve got one but it must be only about 19” and me and the other three guys were crowded around watching it.

“All of the old official Masters films were available to watch, starting from 1960. We watched the 1997 Masters when Tiger destroyed it and when he won again in 2005, just to see that chip again. The TV was one modern amenity in a traditional setting, but it wasn’t out of place.

“They don’t really need the TV to be fair. What better thing for an amateur golfer, who lives and breathes the game, than to be sleeping in the historic Crow’s Nest at the best golf club in the world. Every amateur that goes in there, they join an illustrious list including Tiger, and to say I’ve been a part of that is incredibly special.”

Read the full interview with Bradley here.

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Bradley Neil

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Golf News

Phil weighs in on Tiger's Masters prospects
Meditation, juggling, and no more dairy - How Rory McIlroy is chasing greatness
Brooks Koepka reveals Phil totally ruined his first time at the Masters
Masters 2019: Round 1 & 2 tee times revealed
Bookies face MASSIVE pay-out if Tiger Woods wins Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow