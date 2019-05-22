search
HomeGolf NewsWhat "really p****d off" US PGA champ Brooks Koepka?!

Golf News

What "really p****d off" US PGA champ Brooks Koepka?!

By bunkered.co.uk22 May, 2019
Brooks Koepka US PGA 2019 US PGA Championship Bethpage Major Championships Wanamaker Trophy Official World Golf Ranking Brandel Chamblee Golf Channel
Brooks Koepka Pissed Off

Brooks Koepka has revealed the specific criticism that motivated him to win the US PGA Championship at Bethpage last week.

The 29-year-old successfully defended the Wanamaker Trophy to claim his fourth career major and return to the top of the Official World Golf Rankings.

And if you think he played like a man with a point to prove, that’s because he did.

After sealing his latest win on one of golf’s biggest stages, Koepka was asked what he perceived as the biggest slight on his career to date.

His answer was extremely revealing.

“Telling me I wasn’t tough,” he said. “That pissed me off. That really pissed me off.”

Whilst he didn’t mention him by name, it seems likely that Koepka was referencing Brandel Chamblee.

The Golf Channel analyst has been a regular critic of Koepka, prompting the four-time major champ to tweet a picture of Chamblee with a clown nose super-imposed on his face just a few weeks ago.

Brooks Koepka 2019 Us Pga Champion

Following the first round of the Masters last month – which Koepka co-led with Bryson DeChambeau – Chamblee had expressed doubts about his ability to hang tough with the rest of the top players in the game.

“His talent is undeniable,” Chamblee said. “But I’ve heard people say this. You extrapolate from accomplishment, you infer qualities from a human being like, ‘He’s really tough.’ Maybe he is, I don’t know. I got to say, I still need to be convinced.”  

Wonder if he’s convinced now?

